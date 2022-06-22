ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priest River, ID

PR issues water advisory

Bonner County Daily Bee
 4 days ago

PRIEST RIVER — The city has issued a "do not drink city water" advisory for some residents in the community following...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

What has happened to you, Sandpoint?

What happened to you? You used to be so kind, independent, unafraid of your neighbors … but you're becoming suspicious, insulting, and aggressive … and based on unproven people; people you have never loved beside, who don't go to school, or fish, or hunt, or ski, with your families, some with whom you've shared for generations.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 24 2022

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE Case No. CV09-22-756 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FO THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDHAO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER IN RE: Ann Marie Coward A Petition to change the name of Ann Marie Coward, now residing in the City of Sandpoint, State of Idaho, has been filed in the District Court in Bonner County, Idaho. The name will change to Anne Marie Coward. The reason for the change in name is: to clean up titles and trust documents. In the past I had used Anne Coward on some financial documents. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for 11:00 o'clock a.m. on July 27, 2022 at the Bonner County Courthouse. Objections may be filed by any person who can show the court a good reason against the name change. Date: 6/14/2022 /s/Crystal Sanborn Deputy Clerk Legal#4306 AD#541410 June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - June 26, 2022

New officers for the Sandpoint Junior Unit, V.F.W. No. 2453, have been elected to serve for the coming year: Dixie Leonard, president; Wanda Dingman, senior vice president; Peggy Jo Clark, junior vice president; Jackie Smith, treasurer; Penny Roberts, chaplain; Sandra Dingman, conductress; Janet Dexter, guard. The girls voted to donate $5 to the Cancer fund and $10 to the Sunshine Mine disaster fund.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

KLT interns advance local conservation work

SANDPOINT — Two new interns are taking on the task of helping Kaniksu Land Trust in their conservation, connection, and community work. Jenn Manelski and Miranda Seuell have returned to Sandpoint from college for a summer of hands-on conservation experience. KLT’s Summer Conservation and Education internship aims to bring...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Board appoints planning examiner

SANDPOINT — The county has a new hearing examiner after Tuesday's Bonner County commissioners meeting. Among the items addressed by the board was the appointment of Jacqueline Rucker as the Bonner County Planning Department’s hearing examiner. After advertising for the position for some years and receiving no applicants, the board appointed Rucker at the recommendation of the Assistant Planning Director Jake Gabell. This comes amid "a significant increase … of planning files" over the last couple of years.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dive into 'Oceans of Possibilities'

SANDPOINT — Locals of all ages are invited to explore the depths of the oceans through the East Bonner County Library District’s summer reading program. Now that school is out and summer has officially begun the library is ready to not only get everyone reading, but dive off the deep end with the theme for summer, “Oceans of Possiblities”. The theme will feature activities centered around ocean exploration and conservation.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Love of horse takes teen to state honors

SANDPOINT — Kaira Whalen can't remember a time when she didn't love horses. She grew up living in town, riding a tricycle on the back porch and playing on a swing set in the yard. But she was fascinated by television shows about gardening and the rural lifestyle. As...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Library has you covered with conversations, STEM in the park

Are you looking for something new to do next week? The library has you covered. Join the East Bonner County Library for the first of our Community Conversations events at Evans Brothers Coffee on Tuesday, June 28th at 5:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to meet members of our community and breathe life into your ideas for how to create the community you want to live in, in a safe and constructive environment.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Ocean Spray creates dramatic displays

Ocean Spray (Holodiscus discolor) creates a truly dramatic display when in bloom. From June to July this multi-stemmed North American native shrub is covered in large fluffy plumes of tiny cream-white flowers cascading gracefully from the ends of its arching branches. Other common names include Creambush Rock Spirea, referring to the flower clusters, and Ironwood, describing its extremely hard woody stems.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

ISP investigating Priest River crash

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 8 a.m. on Monday north of Priest River. A 72-year-old male, from Newport, Washington, was northbound in a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup, with a male passenger, on Highway 57, when he drove into the northbound ditch. The driver...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66

Maureen Q. Hammond, 66, passed away, in her home in Dover, Idaho, on June 23, 2022. A complete obituary, with service information, will be published later. Maureen was born in Spokane, Washington, and had recently moved to the Dover community. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook...
DOVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

First lineworker class graduates at NIC Parker Center

Driving sleet and rain at 3 a.m. with 70 miles-per-hour winds, thunder, lightning – Mother Nature at its worst. For nearly everyone, this is a time to burrow under a blanket and sleep until it’s over. For lineworkers, it’s time to climb 100 feet in the air and...
EDUCATION
Bonner County Daily Bee

Stand-off ends peacefully

CLARK FORK — A seven-hour standoff ended peacefully, Bonner County Sheriff’s officials said in a Thursday Facebook post. The Wednesday standoff began after BCSO deputies arrived at a residence in the 800 block of Spring Lane in Clark Fork at about 4 p.m. to arrest a 26-year-old female on an aggravated battery arrest warrant out of Kootenai County as well as a 33-year-old male on a burglary charge. Neither individual was named in the Facebook post.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Broker: Housing market 'won't plummet'

COEUR d’ALENE — Jennifer Smock said she and her team at Windermere/Coeur d’Alene Realty are often asked the same questions these days:. While she said she can’t answer those questions with absolute certainty, she did offer this:. “We're not going to see values plummet,” she said....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

A STEM-y kind of summer

SANDPOINT — Now that summer has officially kicked off so have STEM activities with the East Bonner County Library District. STEM has taken on one form or another at the library district but was eventually absorbed by its youth services department. Former youth service interim director Kimber Glidden “revitalized” the program with take-home STEM kits and afternoon activities before getting current Exploration coordinator Brenden Bobby involved. Bobby said the kits and activities were meant to be just the start, but, like many programs, activities, and organizations, STEM activities were put on hold and restricted due to the pandemic.
SANDPOINT, ID

