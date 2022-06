Are you looking for something new to do next week? The library has you covered. Join the East Bonner County Library for the first of our Community Conversations events at Evans Brothers Coffee on Tuesday, June 28th at 5:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to meet members of our community and breathe life into your ideas for how to create the community you want to live in, in a safe and constructive environment.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO