Tampa, FL

SCF Game 4 Preview: Avalanche vs. Lightning

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado looks to extend its series lead as the Final continues to Tampa Bay. GAME 4 SCF: COLORADO AVALANCHE (2-1) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (1-2) The Colorado Avalanche look to respond and extend their best-of-seven series lead over the Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Lamoureux height, weight make him unique prospect for 2022 NHL Draft

6-foot-7, 199-pound defenseman working with trainer, nutritionist on ideal balance of mass, skill. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features.
WEIGHT LOSS
NHL

Nichushkin able to play for Avalanche in Game 6 of Cup Final

TAMPA -- Valeri Nichushkin was in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Nichushkin and fellow Avalanche forward J.T. Compher were "checked out" following Colorado's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5, and Bednar said Saturday that he expected each to play. Compher took part in the morning skate Sunday but Nichushkin, who had a goal and an assist in 20:38 of ice time in Game 5, did not. He was, however, able to participate in warmups.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 could include Sedin brothers

A twin billing could headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 that will be revealed Monday. Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, twins and forwards, entered the NHL together as the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, in the 1999 NHL Draft to the Vancouver Canucks. Twenty-three years later, the twins who played their entire 17-season careers in Vancouver, are favorites to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame together in their first year of eligibility.
NHL
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Colorado Sports
NHL

Mayor Gainey and Council Meet with At-Risk Youth at PPG Paints Arena

Mayor Ed Gainey and City Council members met today with Pittsburgh youths to discuss reducing gun violence, in a summit hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Community Partnerships are one of the pillars of Mayor Gainey's Pittsburgh Plan for Peace, and summits like the one today are one such avenue for youth, community and faith leaders, and elected officials to come together and promote peace in the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Avalanche, Lightning forced to reset during dream of winning Stanley Cup

DENVER -- They are living the dream. The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are doing what they've wanted to do since they were kids, competing for the Stanley Cup. But this is the part you can't imagine -- adrenaline, fatigue, pain, pressure, logistics, travel. Everyone has worked for years...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Backs still against the wall in Game 6

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's Game 6 matchup against the Avalanche on Sunday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Riley Nash. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta. Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Zach Bogosian. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Kurtis Macdermid
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NHL

Lightning facing another do-or-die scenario

Tampa Bay is 3-0 when staring down elimination this postseason, including a gutsy road win over the Avs in Game 5 on Friday. Game 6 on Sunday night will be the last Tampa Bay Lightning home game of the 2021-22 season. If it goes the way they plan, the final game of their entire NHL season will be played on Tuesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Detroit signs goaltender Victor Brattstrom to one-year contract extension

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension. Brattstrom, 25, appeared in 35 games between the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and ECHL's Toledo Walleye during the 2021-22 campaign, which was his first in North America. In 32 games with Grand Rapids, he owned a 11-16-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average, 0.894 save percentage and one shutout, while posting a 2-1-0 mark with a 4.29 goals-against average and 0.829 save percentage in three appearances with Toledo. Brattstrom was also recalled to Detroit's active roster for the first time in his career on March 29 and backed-up Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic against the New York Rangers on March 30. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Brattstrom spent the 2020-21 campaign with KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, Finland's top professional league, where he ranked as one of the league's top netminders by posting a 2.20 goals-against average and 0.903 save percentage, alongside an 18-12-7 record and one shutout.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Point out for Game 6 of Cup Final for Lightning against Avalanche

TAMPA -- Brayden Point has been ruled out for the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS). Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they will go with the same lineup...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Chicago Wolves Win Calder Cup

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - The Chicago Wolves, American Hockey League affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, won the Calder Cup Saturday night, closing out the Springfield Thunderbirds in five games. The championship marks the second consecutive Calder Cup to be won by the Canes AHL affiliate, as the Charlotte Checkers brought home...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Huberdeau talks new Panthers coach Maurice, career season with NHL.com

League leader in assists discusses Florida's next steps, ball hockey's place in offseason training. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special Stanley Cup Playoffs edition, we feature Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau, who finished tied for second in the NHL with 115 points and led the League with 85 assists this season.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Gilbert NFT patches to benefit Rangers' Garden of Dreams Foundation

Fans can also bid on memorabilia, unique experiences until July 1. Rod Gilbert's work on behalf of the New York Rangers' Garden of Dreams Foundation is continuing 10 months after the death of the man known as "Mr. Ranger." The Foundation, a nonprofit organization that brings life-changing opportunities to young...
NHL
NHL

Lightning find 'mental fortitude,' win Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

DENVER -- The Stanley Cup was in the building, ready to be awarded to the Colorado Avalanche. The fans roared for it all night, hoping for a celebration, anticipating one. "WE WANT THE CUP!" they chanted. "WE WANT THE CUP!" But the Tampa Bay Lightning weren't ready to give it...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Trotz tells NHL.com why he won't coach next season

Says family main reason he turned down Jets, others in exclusive interview. Barry Trotz will not coach in the NHL next season, saying he's certain he's not in a position to give the time and commitment required to do any job to his standard. In an exclusive interview with NHL.com...
NHL
NHL

Zhilkin watches Kucherov of Lightning closely ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Guelph forward who moved from Russia to Canada as youth has 'whole package' as prospect. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at forward Danil Zhilkin of Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Predators Sign Cody Glass to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Center Led Milwaukee in Points, Assists in 2021-22; Appeared in Eight Regular Season and Two Postseason Games for Nashville. Nashville, Tenn. (June 24, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Cody Glass to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season. Glass accepted his qualifying offer; he will make $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Palat, Rutta among top performers for Lightning in Cup Final Game 5

DENVER -- Who played well in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it's easy to tell, sometimes it isn't. NHL.com graded the players in the 3-2 victory by the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Friday. The Avalanche lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 on Sunday. Here are the players and trends that stood out the most.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Chicago defeats Springfield in Game 5 to win Calder Cup

Lyon has 28-save shutout to clinch AHL championship for Hurricanes affiliate. The Chicago Wolves won the first Calder Cup Finals in three years by defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-0 in Game 5 at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Alex Lyon made 28 saves for his second shutout of...
CHICAGO, IL

