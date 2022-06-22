Listen today: An eight-minute coastal vacation

Click here to read the full article. The cosmos have got your back, Pisces. Because you’re such a naturally psychic zodiac sign, your Pisces July 2022 horoscope starts with some positive reinforcement from the universe. Although you’re doing some internal work this month, your introspection isn’t all for naught! As you sort through your inner workings, you’ll discover diamonds in the rough. Give yourself a chance to process, because your subconscious is cooking up something good! As the full moon in Capricorn on July 13 shines a light on your 11th house of community, it will also share a connection with...

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO