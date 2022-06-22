ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Cory Booker Reveals Jan. 6 Image That'll 'Haunt' Him For The Rest Of His Life

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJsV8_0gICL3BM00

There’s one sight that Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will never forget from his experience at the U.S. Capitol during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021 .

In an interview on “The Late Show” on Monday, Booker described “hell” breaking loose on the Senate floor that day. Staffers were crying and multiple police officers suffered injuries in the attack. But there’s one image that still haunts him.

″[The image that] will affect me for the rest of my life was getting to my office and turning on my TV and the first image I saw waving defiantly in our Capitol was the traitor’s flag, the Confederate flag,” Booker told host Stephen Colbert . “And as I continued to watch, I saw people with Camp Auschwitz T-shirts, blatant racism and anti-semitism. Black officers I know were called vile and vicious names during this attack. Hate reigned on our Capitol as people tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power.”

Listen to Booker’s evaluation of the Jan. 6 attack below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 272

Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
3d ago

The entire world was numbed and frightened by the events of 1-6. I am absolutely amazed at the tRumpsters who are still supporting him.

Reply(50)
106
AP_000379.b7721d87f5f246f68b9d2d07bb08c543.1343
3d ago

I agree with that analogy. Confederate flag is shameful and soooo passé. The Civil War is over people. When I see one on someone’s vehicle or home, I am instantly enlightened as to who they are.

Reply(15)
60
Beverly Cowart
3d ago

no matter who you voted for what happened on Jan 6th Should Never Happen in America Again!

Reply(12)
69
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Cory Booker
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
POTUS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee’s Most Damning Revelation Yet

The most damning piece of evidence presented at today’s Select Committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection wasn’t a sound bite from a star witness, nor was it another never-before-seen video of the assault on the Capitol. The revelation amounted to a single highlighted sentence in an email sent days after the attack by one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, John Eastman, to another, Rudy Giuliani: “I’ve decided that I should be on the pardon list, if that is still in the works.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auschwitz#Politics Federal#Senate#Confederate
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

White House press secy laughs off question about Biden's health: 'Not a question we should be asking'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed off a question about the physical and mental well-being of President Joe Biden during an interview on Monday. In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Jean-Pierre responded with surprise and told the host that a question about Biden's physical and mental capabilities should not even be asked.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
CNN

When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off

Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings by the Jan. 6 committee. Robby Soave says “it gets at a broader truth: No one new is being won over or persuaded by any of this.”
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

85K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy