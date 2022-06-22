ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer latest: Minamino poised to join Monaco, Pope heading to Newcastle

By Fabrizio Romano
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9QPi_0gICGcP700
Takumi Minamino scores what will likely be his final goal for Liverpool, at Southampton in May. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Takumi Minamino is poised to leave Liverpool for Monaco after the clubs agreed a fee of €15m (£12.9m) plus up to €3m in add-ons for the Japan forward.

Minamino has accepted personal terms on a five-year deal and provided he passes a medical his Liverpool stay will end after two and a half years.

Related: Romelu Lukaku set to leave Chelsea and rejoin Inter after loan fee agreed

The 27-year-old, signed from Red Bull Salzburg for £7.25m, has been unable to hold down a place and spent four months of the 2020-21 season on loan at Southampton. Minamino has played 53 times for Liverpool and scored 14 goals.

His departure would continue a summer of change in Jürgen Klopp’s attacking options. Sadio Mané has left for Bayern Munich, Divock Origi has gone and is in line to join Milan and Darwin Núñez has been bought from Benfica for a fee rising to £85m. Another attacking player, Fábio Carvalho, has signed from Fulham .

Newcastle have secured a deal to buy the goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley , with an announcement due once the paperwork has been completed. A move for the 30-year-old was anticipated after Burnley’s relegation.

The England international was a key target for Eddie Howe and should become the manager’s second summer signing after Matt Targett’s loan from Aston Villa was turned into a permanent deal for £15m.

Newcastle are also working to bring in the striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims. A fee of €30m plus up to €5m in add-ons has been agreed by the clubs but delays relating to the player’s agent need to be resolved.

Manchester United are in talks with Watford to sign Daniel Bachmann as a backup goalkeeper. Watford will consider only a permanent deal for the Austria international as United plan for Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old Derby forward Malcolm Ebiowei, who was of interest to United, has agreed to join Crystal Palace on a contract to 2027.

Borussia Dortmund have negotiated a €35m deal to buy Sébastien Haller from Ajax . The former West Ham striker is due to have a medical.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Fábio Carvalho
Person
Sébastien Haller
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Darwin Núñez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Liverpool#Fulham#Inter#Red Bull Salzburg#Burnley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Japan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Herbie Hancock: ‘Miles Davis told me: I don’t pay you to get applause’

When the pandemic took the now 82-year-old jazz legend Herbie Hancock off the road, his half-century passion for Nichiren Buddhism came to the rescue. “I could have been miserable over what I was missing out on,” he says, from his Los Angeles home, “but for the first time in 50 years, I ate dinner with my own wife every night, and slept next to her in my own bed. It was a blessing. Music is what I do, but is not what I am.” With his Glastonbury slot on the horizon – making him one of the oldest ever to grace the Pyramid stage – Hancock reflects on his work with Donald Byrd and Miles Davis, plus his own groundbreaking innovations in funk, soul, hip-hop and more.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Seventeen people found dead in South African nightclub

At least 17 young people were found dead at a nightclub in a township in South Africa’s southern city of East London on Sunday, police said. “We got a report about 17 [people] that died in a local tavern in Scenery Park, which is based in East London,” said Thembinkosi Kinana, a police spokesperson. “We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

330K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy