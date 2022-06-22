Flamingo is a funky coffee bar along vibrant Amoy Street

Hong Kong's fast-paced lifestyle hardly gives people the time to unwind and take a breather. While we might not have the time to take a whole day off and relax, going for a walk with a scenic atmosphere is a quick fix to take your mind off all that’s leaving you stressed. In particular, going for a walk in a Chinese-style garden will transport you to an entirely different environment and provide the tranquillity that you deserve. Typically consisting of traditional architectural structures like pavilions and moon gates, halls and pathways connected by winding trails and ponds, and lush greenery enclosed within walls, Chinese-style gardens are built to impress and serve as an escape from the outside world. We’ve combed through the city to find the best Chinese gardens that will leave you feeling relaxed after a casual stroll.

