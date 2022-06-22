ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Flamingo is a funky coffee bar along vibrant Amoy Street

By Dawson Tan
Time Out Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext time you’re in the city, specifically the vibrant stretch of Amoy Street, and you’re faced with a dilemma of what to stop for a cup of joe – simply hightail it to Flamingo. This inviting all-day coffee bar is an arm of buzzy cocktail concept Stay Gold Flamingo, which first...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The 20 best things to eat (and drink) in L.A. this summer

Dine well through Labor Day with our favorite summer eats in the city—from trendy to timeless. No matter where you are in Los Angeles, the thermostat says it all: summer’s here, folks. Though the heat might be unbearable across most of the Southland, we’ve got plenty of beaches to cool off on weekends, with even more amazing citywide eats that capture the essence of summer in L.A. Think picnics stocked with gourmet goodies (perfect for the Hollywood Bowl or LACMA’s Friday jazz concerts), freshly made sandwiches destined for long days on the beach and scoops of ice cream.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

Airbnb will pay you $100,000 to design and build a weird AF home

Airbnb has really been leaning into the weirder side of its platform recently. Properties like this giant shell-shaped house and this remote cabin on stilts are now easier to find than ever thanks to its new filter system, which allows you to search by categories like ‘island’, ‘windmill’ or ‘OMG!’ And now the company is even offering a load of cash to people who want to create their own epic rentals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Bar#Coffee Beans#Cup Of Coffee#Caffeine#Food Drink#Gold Flamingo#Cbd#Cumulo Coffee#Ethiopian#Brazilian
Time Out Global

Super-rich train geeks, rejoice: this flat overlooking Charing Cross is for sale

If you’ve got the passion for trains of TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois, combined with the deep, deep pockets of a medieval despot, then this new property opportunity is one for you! A central London pad has just hit the market for an astonishing £14.9 million, and it could hardly be closer to mega transport hub Charing Cross station.
REAL ESTATE
Time Out Global

A dazzling free summer lights festival is hitting Canary Wharf

Okay, so you've done your time at London's various winter light festivals. You've shuffled with numb feet past various twinkling exhibits, pretending with all your mite that seeing art outdoors is a normal and indeed desirable way to spend a sub zero evening of your one and only life. Now, those days are over. It's summer, and you can see art outside without losing a finger to frostbite. And one way to do it is by heading down to Canary Wharf for 'Summer Lights'.
FESTIVAL
Time Out Global

The best Chinese-style gardens in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's fast-paced lifestyle hardly gives people the time to unwind and take a breather. While we might not have the time to take a whole day off and relax, going for a walk with a scenic atmosphere is a quick fix to take your mind off all that’s leaving you stressed. In particular, going for a walk in a Chinese-style garden will transport you to an entirely different environment and provide the tranquillity that you deserve. Typically consisting of traditional architectural structures like pavilions and moon gates, halls and pathways connected by winding trails and ponds, and lush greenery enclosed within walls, Chinese-style gardens are built to impress and serve as an escape from the outside world. We’ve combed through the city to find the best Chinese gardens that will leave you feeling relaxed after a casual stroll.
WORLD
Time Out Global

Fresh Island Festival kicks off summer season at Zrće beach

Now in its tenth year, the Fresh Island Festival picks up where it left off in 2019, providing quality hip hop and R&B in a beach setting with plenty of pre- and after- parties, pool and boat parties. The location, Zrće beach at Novalja, is where major clubs, Aquarius, Papaya and Kalypso, all have venues and pool resources to stage major seaside events all summer.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

Where to see free concerts in L.A.

Free concerts in L.A. aren’t hard to find. Check out our picks for the best live music and performances in the city. Looking for free concerts in L.A.? Well, you’re in luck—music (aside from film, possibly) is the city’s most abundant form of entertainment. Whether you get your kicks dancing, at the club or along the Sunset Strip, there’s always tons of live music options—and surprisingly enough, not all of them will cost you.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy