All 34 banks passed the Federal Reserve’s latest stress test, suggesting they have enough capital to continue lending to households and businesses during a severe recession. The tests indicated banks could withstand 10% unemployment and a 55% drop in stocks. Even if these conditions occurred, the 34 banks could still have, on average, a capital ratio of 9.7%, well above the 4.5% required by law. The capital ratios are a measure of the cushion of capital a bank holds against unexpected losses.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO