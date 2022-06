Click here to read the full article. You’re playing it safe, Leo, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing! Your July Leo 2022 horoscope is asking you to evolve, if you dare. For the first time in well… your whole life… you might be in the mood to set a financial goal, especially if it means making a purchase you’ve been lusting after. The only caveat? You might not know what you want yet! You’re in the midst of a professional revolution, Leo. When red-hot Mars glides into Taurus on July 5, it will motivate you to break records and exceed...

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO