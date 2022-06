HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular food court in Mapunapuna will close soon, leaving longtime businesses in the spot scrambling for new homes. Businesses at the old 99 Ranch Market in Mapunapuna must move out by July 15 to make way for a Home Depot. But many of them have yet to find a new location and are asking property managers for more time.

