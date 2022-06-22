Gone in the Night: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Film Starring Winona Ryder

Summer movies are still a thing, they're just in different places now. Skip the cineplex and stick with Hulu, because Hulu has a bunch of new movies (and shows) coming this July. First up is the Hulu original action-comedy The Princess (July 1), starring Joey King as a medieval princess who decides to literally fight her way out of an arranged marriage to a total jerk. Later in the month is the eye-opening Hulu original documentary Aftershock (July 19), which looks at the disproportionate mortality rate among Black women after childbirth. There's also Johnny Depp's Minamata, The Bob's Burgers Movie, the horror film The Cursed, Zac Efron's Gold, the Irish horror film You Are Not My Mother, and the suspenseful British thriller All My Friends Hate Me. And that doesn't include all the usual licensed films coming at the top of the month.

