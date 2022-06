Russian strikes in Kyiv on Sunday morning hit an apartment building and kindergarten playground, leaving at least one person dead and several injured, Ukrainian officials said. Multiple people were trapped under the rubble of the apartment building for several hours, first responders told The Washington Post. Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry, said a 7-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble. The girl's father was killed in the strike, authorities said, and her mother, a Russian citizen, was injured. The barrage came as G7 leaders gathered in Germany. President Biden said that on Tuesday, members will move to ban imports of...

