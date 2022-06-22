ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 155 people

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan's state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake in the country’s eastern Paktika province.

Information remained scarce otherwise on the magnitude 6 earthquake that struck.

The Bakhtar news agency separately reported rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

