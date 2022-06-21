ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Suspect ID’d in Centralia Shooting; Records Unveil More Details of Incident, Investigation

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qloZe_0gIBt1Yt00
FILE — Daniel Recinos makes an appearance in Lewis County Superior Court in 2020.

The Centralia Police Department has referred assault and drive-by shooting charges against an Olympia man who allegedly fired at least three shots — including one that struck a porch window — in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue last week.

As of Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement had not located the suspect, who is identified in incident reports filed with the Centralia Police Department as Daniel Recinos.

Recinos was released from Green Hill School approximately two weeks prior to the shooting, according to police reports that were recently obtained by The Chronicle.

He was one of 10 Green Hill School inmates accused of being involved in a gang-related brawl in the youth corrections facility in August 2020.

Recinos was 18 years old at the time of his November 2020 preliminary hearing for that case, according to previous Chronicle reporting. The Chronicle does not have a record of his birthdate or a report of his current age.

According to information relayed to the Centralia Police Department from Green Hill School, Recinos is “a documented gang member under the Sureños set.”

Recinos had reportedly failed to check in with his probation officer following his release from Green Hill. The state Department of Corrections is reportedly in the process of obtaining a warrant for Recinos’ arrest.

Recinos is accused of stealing a vehicle from a woman at gunpoint in Olympia prior to driving to Centralia. He had been driving with the woman — who has since been identified as Recinos’ former supervisor in Green Hill — as a passenger in her white Subaru Impreza for some time before stealing the vehicle, according to police reports. The woman had reportedly picked up Recinos in north Seattle at approximately 9:40 p.m. the day of the shooting and was driving him back to her house in Olympia when Recinos reportedly “became paranoid in the vehicle and believed that another vehicle was following him,” according to an incident report from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Recinos reportedly gave the woman directions “to where he wanted to go” but as they drove further, Recinos reportedly “became more and more paranoid.”

At one point, Recinos reportedly had the woman pull over and switch seats with him, so Recinos was driving. Soon after, at approximately 11 p.m., Recinos allegedly pulled the vehicle over, pointed a handgun at her and told her to exit the vehicle, according to the woman’s report to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

After leaving the woman on the side of the road in Olympia, Recinos allegedly drove the Impreza to Centralia.

The vehicle was reportedly seen driving north on North Washington Avenue when another vehicle pulled up about two blocks behind, at the intersection of West Main Street and North Washington Avenue. The driver of that second vehicle described seeing the white car “slow down and appear as if it was getting ready to park” before she heard “what sounded like three muffled gunshots,” according to an incident report filed with the Centralia Police Department. The Impreza then reportedly “accelerated at a high rate of speed” northbound on North Washington Avenue towards Edison Elementary.

An officer with the Centralia Police Department was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and West First Street when, at 11:52 p.m., he reportedly saw the Impreza approach from behind, swerve around the officer’s vehicle and turn left on West First Street. Observing the vehicle drive recklessly at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, the officer activated his vehicle’s lights and began to pursue. The officer got the vehicle’s license plate as he was pursuing and decided to slow down at Harrison Avenue “as the vehicle was not stopping and continued to drive recklessly westbound on Harrison Avenue,” according to the officer’s report. The vehicle continued driving at 70 to 90 mph on westbound Harrison Avenue, ultimately turning north onto the southbound Interstate 5 offramp and driving the wrong way on I-5 before the officer lost sight of it.

The officer contacted other units, as well as Washington State Patrol and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, about the vehicle and advised there was probable cause to stop it, but “the vehicle was not seen any further,” according to the officer.

At 11:54 p.m. — two minutes after the officer started the pursuit — dispatch advised officers that a caller in the 600 block of West Maple Street had reported hearing gunshots and hearing a vehicle speed off toward Edison Elementary.

“Based on the timing of the call and the very light traffic on the road for the time of night, I believed the vehicle that eluded might be the suspect vehicle in the shooting complaint,” wrote the officer in his incident report.

While officers with the Centralia Police Department investigated the crime scene in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue, officers with the Olympia Police Department and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, who was found walking between her home and the area where she claimed Recinos held her at gunpoint. She reported the incident to law enforcement at that time and stated she hadn’t called it in earlier because her phone and purse was still inside the vehicle.

She claimed she was unaware of the incident in Centralia and “was adamant that she was not in the vehicle when the drive-by shooting occurred in Centralia and she didn’t even know that it had occurred until we told her about it,” according to an incident report filed with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s phone was ultimately “pinged,” and law enforcement soon located the phone and the vehicle near McKenna in Pierce County. The vehicle was unoccupied and abandoned when deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department located it, according to the report. The keys had been removed from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle later uncovered a box of Federal 9 mm ammunition containing 10 9 mm rounds and one 9 mm shell casing. The firearm itself was not located.

Based on scuff marks and indents observed in the Impreza, local law enforcement determined the gun was fired backwards from the driver’s seat through the left rear window, presumably at the other vehicle that was driving behind the Impreza, according to police documents.

Officers did not observe any noticeable damage on the other vehicle that would have been caused by a bullet.

The driver of that vehicle was on her way to work when the shooting occurred, according to the police reports.

In her interview with law enforcement following the incident, the driver said she didn’t know of anyone who would want to hurt her and was surprised to learn she had been shot at. When asked how she felt upon hearing that the shots were likely aimed at her vehicle, she reportedly said, “Um, a little worried. Especially since I thought it was a shooting, like a drive-by shooting or something like that, along those lines,” according to police reports.

While the shooting occurred right outside the home of a Republican state lawmaker and Centralia-based attorney Peter Abbarno, local law enforcement do not currently believe he was the target of the drive-by shooting.

When asked by law enforcement “if there were any people that were upset at him that would possibly attempt to harm him,” Abbarno reportedly said, “Many people are unhappy with some decisions he makes as a politician, but there is no specific person, and no one has ever threatened to hurt him physically,” according to police reports.

DNA evidence from the vehicle — including vape pens, a lighter, a cigarette and dry swabs of the steering wheel, have been sent to Washington State Patrol’s lab for testing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Mckenna, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Olympia, WA
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Centralia, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Centralia, WA
thejoltnews.com

Reward for info on arson attempt suspects

State Rep. Andrew Barkis (WA-District 2, R) is offering a $5,000 reward for the identification of the two men who attempted to set his multi-use building on fire last week. The Olympia Police Department announced on Twitter Wednesday that Barkis, who owns Hometown Property Management,——will reward anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.
OLYMPIA, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 1 p.m. on Warren Avenue and Eighth Street. Shortly before the accident, a police officer and witnesses had seen a pair of motorcyclists speeding southbound on Warren Avenue. The officer turned around to start a traffic stop and found the crash scene.
BREMERTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Green Hill School#The Chronicle#Sure Os#Department Of Corrections
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspects arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at Eastside trailhead

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with dozens of car prowls at the Coal Creek trailhead, the Bellevue Police Department said. In a joint operation, Bellevue police and King County deputies arrested Jhonny Taylor and Dominique Callier. Both are facing 12 felony charges after using a window punch to break into cars and steal credit cards to buy or attempt to buy gift cards, police said.
KXRO.com

PUD leaders issue frank warning on material theft

Aberdeen, WA – The Grays Harbor PUD says a surge in theft of wire and materials has utility leaders issuing a frank warning. They say eventually, someone is going to be hurt or killed. “The voltage these thieves are risking coming into contact with is more than enough to...
ABERDEEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed, robbed at Seattle apartment building

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during a robbery at her apartment building in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue South on Wednesday night, the police department announced. At 11:56 p.m., police were called to the building for reports of a stabbing. According to police, the woman...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chronicle

Chehalis Police: Guns Pointed at Two People After Interrupted Vehicle Prowls

The Chehalis Police Department is investigating two separate incidents on Southwest William Avenue early Monday morning where an unidentified man allegedly pointed a gun at someone who interrupted an attempted vehicle prowl. The first incident occurred in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue at approximately 2:25 a.m. The victim...
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, June 17, 2022

On 6/17/22 at 1:55 a.m. at the Thurston County Jail, Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alex Juan Gutierrez, 28, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in a correctional institution. Lacey Police Department. On 6/17/22 at 6:32 a.m. in the 4300 block of 37th Ave SE, police arrested Chase Alexander...
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested for allegedly firing gun into Olympia homeless encampment

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia Police arrested a person suspected of firing a gun into a local homeless encampment referred to as ‘The Jungle.’. Authorities say a person fired seven gunshots into the encampment Monday evening, located between Martin Way and Pacific Ave, before running off. Police tracked the suspect...
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Accident in Pacific County claims life

Tokeland, WA – An accident in Pacific County claimed a life over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Sunday night at about 11:30pm, a 39 year old Tokeland woman was heading north on State Route 105 in a 1990 Nissan. Police say that the woman...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a motorcycle crash in Lacey (Lacey, WA)

On early Wednesday, a man, believed to be in his late 40s, lost his life following a traffic accident in Lacey. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 1:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Carpenter Road Southeast. Officers responded to the scene after getting report of a resident hearing a motorcycle, followed by a “boom” sound, which was likely the sound of the crash.
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Tacoma hit-and-run survivor grateful after police make arrest

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman hit by a car during a January demonstration said she is grateful police arrested the alleged driver. Witnesses and detectives said the driver intentionally jumped a curb, hit Theresa Evans and drove away. Evans was involved in a demonstration regarding the homeless while...
TACOMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
195
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy