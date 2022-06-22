ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ogunbowale and Mitchell clash in Dallas-Indiana matchup

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Indiana Fever (5-13, 2-11 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-9, 5-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Indiana. Ogunbowale ranks third in the WNBA averaging 18.9 points per game and Mitchell ranks fourth in the league averaging 18.8 points per game.

The Wings are 3-5 on their home court. Dallas averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fever are 2-6 on the road. Indiana is 0-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wings, while averaging 18.9 points and 3.5 assists. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell is averaging 18.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 81.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Fever: 3-7, averaging 81.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

LOS ANGELES, CA
