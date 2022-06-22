ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation hits fresh 40-year high as cost of living crisis deepens

By Anna Isaac
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Britain’s government is doing all it can to combat a surge in prices, Rishi Sunak claimed on Wednesday as inflation has hit a fresh 40-year high, climbing 9.1 per cent in the 12 months to May.

The ongoing surge is partly driven by energy costs, after an increase of £700 a year in energy bills came into force last month.

Yet economists fear inflation, the rate at which prices rise, will climb further in the months ahead. The Bank of England estimates it could reach 11 per cent this year.

“We are using all the tools at our disposal to bring inflation down and combat rising prices,” the chancellor said after the figures were announced.

“We can build a stronger economy through independent monetary policy, responsible fiscal policy which doesn’t add to inflationary pressures, and by boosting our long-term productivity and growth.”

Modelling from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested this is the highest rate of inflation since at least February 1982, when inflation reached 10.2 per cent.

Road fuel and food costs were two of the biggest drivers behind the figures, which showed prices climbing across the UK economy. Food prices jumped 8.6 per cent, a 13-year high, up from 6.7 per cent in April, in part due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on global food markets.

The deepening cost of living crisis has triggered the most intense industrial action on British railways in decades this week. Fears are growing that other sectors could go on strike in order to use collective bargaining power to increase pay offers in the public sector.

The government has argued that more generous pay settlements could drive up inflation further, triggering a wage-price spiral of the kind not seen since the 1970s.

The deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, told Sky News that the UK must show “restraint” in pay offers for workers because “we know that if public sector pay keeps going up it will only keep inflation high for longer”. Though he admitted that people were now struggling “to make ends meet”.

The government would have to stand firm against strikes in the months ahead, he said, otherwise we just have the “vicious cycle” of elevated inflation for longer. He added that the fundamentals of the UK economy were strong amid a surge in global prices.

“We can’t allow, I’m afraid, the unions in this very militant way they’ve proceeded, to win this argument because it will only hurt the poorest in society,” Mr Raab said.

Unions hit back at the remarks.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “With inflation rising twice as fast as average pay, we need a government that will stand up for working people. But instead, we have ministers spoiling for a fight with workers who take action to defend their living standards.

“Let’s be clear, inflation is not being driven by nurses and care workers wanting enough pay to keep food on the table without visiting a foodbank. And if the government does not do more to protect wages and spending, we are at growing risk of a recession that will devastate families and businesses.”

The Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline and Business Debtline , said they were seeing increased demand for help on their phonelines.

Joanna Elson, its chief executive, said: “With inflation now at 9.1 per cent, rising costs are weighing heavily on household budgets. For many people, the increasing burden of high prices is already taking its toll and is only adding to the difficulty of meeting day to day costs.

“At National Debtline and Business Debtline we are hearing from more and more people with deficit budgets – where their income simply isn’t enough to cover their basic needs. Our worry is that options are running out for people who are already in financial difficulty.”

Ms Elson added that support from government, including the £400 energy rebate, would not be enough for those on the lowest incomes who need “urgent action” including raising benefits in line with the current rate of inflation, rather than a snapshot from last year.

Labour’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said that rapid inflation was pushing family finances “to the brink” but that Britons had long faced a “low wage spiral”.

“Over the last decade, Tory mismanagement of our economy has meant living standards and real wages have failed to grow. We need more than sticking plasters to get us back on course – we need stronger, and more secure economy,” Ms Reeves said.

“With Labour’s Climate Investment Pledge, and our plans to buy, make and sell more in Britain, we will build the high wage, high growth, low and stable inflation economy we deserve,” she added.

Related
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
AFP

Recession fears send oil prices plunging, equities diverge

Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday as the US Fed chief stressed the need to combat decades-high inflation, but elsewhere equities and oil prices tumbled on mounting recession fears as central banks hike interest rates. Powell once again stressed that the Fed was committed to bringing down inflation -- which has reached a 40-year high -- with higher interest rates.
BUSINESS
money.com

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Fortune

‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Germany is one step closer to having to ration its gas usage as supply from Russia starts to dry up, and the country’s top economic affairs official is warning that it could lead to an even larger economic spillover effect.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HeySoCal

Crude oil price on slippery slide

Crude prices have declined more than 15% off their highs from earlier this month. But as usual, and because of market mechanics, that reduction isn’t being felt at the pumps. The price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil — the North American oil benchmark — has fallen from its...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white peers to land first job

It takes Black and South Asian women at least two months longer than their white colleagues to find their first job after completing education, despite having greater career confidence, according to a new report.The research, carried out by Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust, surveyed more than 3,500 people across the UK to assess the career journeys of Black and South Asian women.It found that upon finishing education, it takes Black women an average of 5.1 months to secure their first job, and south Asian women an average of 4.9 months.The figure was significantly higher than that of their white counterparts,...
EDUCATION
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Grist

Canadians’ $100 billion oil and gas problem

This story was originally published by Canada’s National Observer and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Canadians stand to lose over $100 billion in the energy transition as investors around the world continue to pour money into fossil fuel assets that will eventually become worthless, a recent international study finds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Suze Orman has a warning for those who want to quit in the Great Resignation

Before you get caught up in the Great Resignation and quit your job, you may want to think twice, said personal finance expert and best-selling author Suze Orman. 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in April, and job openings hit 11.9 million, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Labor.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

British Muslim travel agencies in uproar over Saudi hajj changes

British Muslim travel companies have said they face going out of business, with travellers potentially losing thousands of pounds, after Saudi Arabia launched a new system for applying for the hajj pilgrimage. The Saudi government announced this month that pilgrims from Europe, the US and Australia could no longer book...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
