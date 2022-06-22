Diamondbacks drop second straight to Padres, this time in 11 innings

SAN DIEGO — Jordan Luplow’s throw arrived at home plate a half-second after a sliding Jose Azocar, and as the Diamondbacks slowly walked off the field, the San Diego Padres bounded out of their dugout to celebrate their 3-2, 11-inning win.

By and large, the Diamondbacks this season have managed to beat the teams they are supposed to beat. They have struggled against everyone else — in particular when it comes to those teams ahead of them in their division. The outcome on Tuesday night followed that same pattern.

The loss was the Diamondbacks second in as many nights at Petco Park. It was their fifth in six games against the Padres this season. And it was their 15th in 20 games against the National League West.

The Diamondbacks had chances to win on Tuesday. They were a pitch, a play or a hit away from a potential victory at any number of moments. Instead, they watched as their record dropped to 13-25 in games against winning teams.

“Talking to the guys coming into the season, this is just what we have to do in order to put ourselves in a better position: We have to beat the top teams,” Luplow said. “We have to beat the Dodgers. We have to beat the Padres. We have to beat the Giants. Bottom line.

“We can’t just beat up on everyone outside the division and hope for the best. We got to beat the best guys. We’ve put up some good fights. We’ve battled and we’re scratching and clawing, and we’ll see how the rest of the season plays out.”

Twice the Diamondbacks were unable to execute sacrifice bunts in extras, failing in each inning to bring home the automatic runner from second base. Right-hander Zac Gallen was one pitch away from ending his night with the lead but ended up serving up the game-tying homer. Luplow brought home the Diamondbacks’ only runs on an inside-the-park homer, but gave one of them back the next half-inning on a sharply hit fly ball he said he should have caught.

It all came back to haunt them in the 11th, when the Padres’ Jorge Alfaro shot a single through the left side to score Azocar, who opened the inning as a pinch runner on second base.

The Diamondbacks opened both the 10th and 11th innings with failed bunt attempts. In the 10th, Jake Hager popped up the first pitch he saw. In the 11th, Daulton Varsho fell behind 0-2 after twice squaring around and struck out four pitches later.

“We had some situations where we could have executed,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “… We’ve got to tighten that up. We’ve got to figure out how to do the little things that are going to help us win the game.”

Gallen, who set a career-high with 11 strikeouts, took a 2-1 lead into the sixth, then quickly retired the first two batters of the inning, bringing Eric Hosmer to the plate with the bases empty. Gallen had already struck him out twice, both times on curveballs down in the zone.

After Hosmer worked the count full, laying off a two-strike curveball, Gallen went back to the breaking ball once again. It wasn’t an awful pitch — Gallen described it as “two balls below” the zone — but Hosmer went down and got it, driving it out to right-center field to tie the game.

“It was the right pitch call,” Gallen said. “It’s tough. It’s 3-2. You don’t want a ball out of the hand. You don’t want to walk him there. I’d throw that pitch 100 times out of 100, honestly. Maybe if it’s a little more down, he swings through it or doesn’t get all of it. He swung at two of them earlier in the game, swung and missed, and I felt like I made a pretty good pitch out of my hand.”

Gallen’s only blemish prior to that came on a ball that Luplow couldn’t corral in the third. Ha-Seong Kim lined a shot into left-center, and Luplow ranged toward the warning track but had the ball clank off his outstretched glove.

“I thought it was carrying a lot farther, but it almost started to come back towards me,” Luplow said. “I thought I was going to have to lay out for it and ended up getting under it quicker than I thought. I need to catch that ball.”

Luplow had benefitted from a defensive mistake in the top of the inning. Padres center fielder Trent Grisham made a diving attempt on Luplow’s hard line drive, letting the ball get past him and roll to the wall.

Luplow, who had thrown out Alfaro at third to end the sixth inning, nearly cut down the speedy Azocar in the 11th, as well, but his strong throw arrived just late.

“I was playing a little in the gap because (Alfaro) has a tendency to shoot the ball the other way a little bit,” Luplow said. “I played a little too far over and it cost me that fraction of a second to get the guy.”

Short hop

Second baseman Buddy Kennedy exited the game with what the team called left wrist discomfort after wincing on a swing in the top of the fourth inning. Lovullo said X-rays came back negative.

