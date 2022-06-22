ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

American Airlines Drops 3 Routes Out of Charlotte Airport

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjvLe_0gIBmFVv00

Source: DANIEL SLIM / Getty


American Airlines is dropping three routes out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. An airline representative confirmed that the changes were due to customer demand, according to WCNC.

The airline will no longer have routes from Charlotte to (CLT) Alexandria International Airport (AEX) in Louisiana. Flights to Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) in South Dakota and El Paso International Airport (ELP) in Texas are also temporarily suspended.

The changes are a part of regular network schedule adjustments, according to the airline.

The decision is just one of the many ways that airlines across the country are working to solve staff shortages and high summer travel demands.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Air-travel headache finally easing for flyers departing Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve heard a lot of travel nightmare stories over the past week with airlines dealing with operational issues, weather delays and passengers stuck at the airport. Days later, things at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport seem to be improving. “So far right now, I haven’t experienced any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake in SC felt as far north as Charlotte

Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
State
South Dakota State
Charlotte, NC
Business
WECT

Select supermarkets pulling gun-themed koozies from shelves following controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Harris Teeter supermarkets are pulling what some are calling controversial koozies from their store shelves. WBTV reports one of the koozies had a bald eagle holding a rifle with the phrase “Give me liberty or give me death,” with another showing Thomas Jefferson holding a scroll with the Second Amendment on it and a gun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Apple to expand Catawba County data center by 240,000 square feet

Apple is expanding its Maiden data center with a 240,000-square-foot addition. A building permit was issued for the expansion of the Startown Road data center on May 20, according to Catawba County building records. A spokesperson from Apple confirmed the expansion. “We’ve been part of the Catawba County community for...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Lowe’s putting $500K toward community projects in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Lowe’s Cos. Inc. will tackle five Charlotte-area community projects as part of the Lowe’s Hometowns program. That five-year, $100 million initiative will select 100 signature, community-nominated impact projects each year through 2026. This year’s selected projects span 40 states and the District of Columbia and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wral#American Airlines Drops#Getty American Airlines#Clt#Wral News
charlotteonthecheap.com

“Done Adulting Day” at Reedy Creek Nature Center July 8

Adults ages 18+ are invited to relive their childhoods and celebrate “National Be a Kid Again Day” on July 8th, 2022. Reedy Creek Nature Center, 2986 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC, is hosting Done Adulting Day from 7 to 9 p.m. Catch critters, get dirty, make childhood crafts,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
WSOC Charlotte

Costco sued over alleged chicken mistreatment

SEATTLE — Wholesale behemoth Costco has been sued by animal rights groups over alleged mistreatment of chickens it raised and sold as $4.99 rotisserie-grilled chickens. Legal Impact for Chickens, a “litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability,” filed the lawsuit with Animal Law Offices on behalf of two Costco shareholders, Food & Wine reported.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents some of the best Steakhouses that travelers and locals will find to be wonderful choices when looking for a great steak and all the helpings that come with it. The city of Charlotte has the largest population of any city in the Eastern State of North Carolina. Charlotte stands as one of the fastest growing cities in the United Stands. With such a large growing population, there is definitely a need for great restaurants. Below are ten of them that specialize in the art of Steakhouses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dam breached on Second Broad River

CLIFFSIDE, N.C. — The entire flow of the Second Broad River is now flooding through a six by eight foot opening in the breached Cone Mills Dam. The accident occurred while it was undergoing maintenance by the Navitas Utility Corporation, a natural gas provider based in Oklahoma who had just purchased the dam back in May.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Top Restaurant In Charlotte in 2022 Is…

When eating out in Charlotte, how could you pick just one restaurant to call the best? Charlotte has so many restaurants. So many that it feels like you could eat at a new place each day and it would take you years to get through them all! I always struggle to pick just one place to bring people to when my family visits from Raleigh or Myrtle Beach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hidden hotel fees you should know about

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You’ve saved your hard-earned money and planned for months – just when it’s time to enjoy your vacation, you realize your hotel stay is going to cost more than what you had budgeted. Why? Fees. The Federal Trade Commission calls it “drip pricing.”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy