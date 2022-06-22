ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hospitals Offering Sign-On Bonuses to Tackle Staffing Shortage

By TheOlympiaDShow
 4 days ago

Source: SDI Productions / Getty


A nursing shortage due to the ongoing pandemic is impacting many hospitals in North Carolina.

Charlotte hospitals are working to combat the issue by offering staff sign-on bonuses.

Novant Health and Atrium Health are offering bonuses of up to $20,000 in hopes of attracting quality talent. Bonuses differ by location, position, and need.

“We cannot afford to lose a person. We need to let them know we see you, I support you, I champion your sacrifice,” explained Meka Douthiyt, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Job openings can be found on Atrium Health Careers Facebook page and Novant Health website.

Read the full story here.

