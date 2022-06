Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting at a local gas station that has left 1 person dead. At 11:33 p.m. on Saturday (6/25/22) a call came in from the corner of West 70th Street and Bumcombe Road, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found one person was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was found sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO