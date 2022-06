The crypto industry continues to soldier on despite the seemingly endless market-wide dip. The community will have things to look forward to with the Ethereum (ETH) merge this summer that has been rumoured to blow the project’s value and adoption sky high. Also, the new meme token, Mehracki (MKI) is in its presale phase and is doing very well. Investors and crypto enthusiasts are excited about its launch as well as Solana’s (SOL) promising price predictions. Read on to understand more about these upcoming events.

