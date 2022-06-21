Alexis Hobbs plaques.jpg

A celebration of law enforcement in Branson continued Thursday, June 16, with the Parade of Lights on Branson Landing. Law enforcement agencies from around the region came together to cruise their patrol vehicles along the promenade at Branson Landing to celebrate National Law Enforcement Week in Branson. “It’s great to...
The Taney County 100 Club held an appreciation event for local EMS workers and firefighters. On May 19, the club held the event to show the men and women who serve our area gratitude for all they do. Taney County 100 Club Chairman Cory Roebuck told Branson Tri-Lakes News he knows from first hand experience, as a volunteer firefighter, how much events like this can help the day to day grind of the job.
Funeral services for Willa Mae Miller, 92, Branson, Mo., will be held June 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., Pastor Tom Willcox will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation will be June 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. until service time.
Kimberling City Law Enforcement Officer Alexis Hobbs took part in a unique pageant dedicated to first responders and won in the Law Enforcement category this past weekend. The first-ever First Responders Fundraiser & Pageant presented by Miss American Diamonds Pageant was held in St. Louis on Saturday, June 18, according to the Miss American Diamonds Pageant Facebook page. The pageant was open to women serving the front lines in their communities. It included categories for firefighters, healthcare workers, law enforcement, EMTs, and paramedics.
There is no memorial service scheduled at this time for Gerald “Jerry” Meyers, 79, of Theodosia, Mo. He died on June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Kay Meyers four children, Jeff Meyers, Allen (Bonnie)...
Four businesses and four families had their lives uprooted as a fire blazed through the Buttonwood Center in Kimberling City in the early hours of Tuesday, June 21. According to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Lieutenant Dylan Honea, the SCFPD got the call of a fire at the center just after 1:30 a.m. The Buttonwood Center is divided into residential and commercial areas, with four businesses and four occupied apartments.
Graveside services for Mary Ellen (Cameron) Farris, 81, of Forsyth, Mo., were held June 20, 2022 in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo. She died on June 19, 2022. Mary Ellen was born Oct. 13, 1940., in Springfield, Mo., She was the daughter of John H. Cameron and Ethel May (Hackney) Cameron.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Carol Joann Spragg, 89, of Branson West, Mo., on July 9, 2022 at Ivy Jeans in Cape Fair from 3-6 with a tribute at 3:30 p.m. and food to follow. She died on June 12, 2022. Carol was born on July 8,...
Oklahoma Boy Promotions are returning to Forsyth this Saturday for the first Demolition Derby of 2022 at the Taney County Fairgrounds. The Saturday, June 25, event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for spectators are $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 7 to 12 and free for ages 6 and under.
The Branson Board of Aldermen will be holding a special study session on Thursday, June 23, to examine the city’s homelessness and panhandling issues. According to a staff report authorized by interim City Administrator Lisa Westfall, the session will focus on “details related to these issues, mitigation efforts, and community support resources available in our community.”
Branson area residents looking to create a lasting memorial to a loved one will have the opportunity to plant a tree or commission a memorial bench in one of the city’s parks. A Memorial Bench and Memorial Tree Program is being offered by the Branson Parks and Recreation Department.
Branson Parks and Recreation is holding a Free Swim Day at the Branson AquaPlex on Wednesday, June 22, from noon until 6 p.m. The event is being presented by Track Family Fun Parks. The free swim is on a first-come, first-served basis, and admission will be cut off when the...
A Branson West art gallery will soon celebrate its grand re-opening at a new location. The Table Rock Art Guild Gallery, which is a subsidiary of the Table Rock Art Guild (TRAG), was previously located at 11863 MO Highway 13 in Kimberling City. The gallery moved to its new location at the southwest intersection of Hwy 76 and Business 13, inside Claybough Plaza in Branson West. The organization is hosting a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 28. The community is invited to attend the event which will begin at 3:45 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. followed by refreshments, giveaways and art demos, according to a press release from the chamber.
Rep. Brian Seitz announced he will formally launch his re-election campaign with a rally at Jerry Presley’s God and Country Theaters this Sunday. The rally will be “unlike any other” according to a press release, featuring live-entertainment, special guest speakers, and appearances by multiple elected officials and candidates.
Two Hollister teachers have graduated from the Missouri State University’s Computer Science Opportunities, Development, and Education in Rural Schools (CODERS) Project. Brandy Retasket and Holly Neal recently graduated from the project, according to a press release from the Hollister School District. Retasket is a sixth grade science teacher at...
The Branson Board of Aldermen officially approved a policy which apparently had been guiding city salaries for years without ever having official Board approval. Bill 6169 on the aldermen’s agenda for the June 14, meeting called for an ordinance approving department head salary caps. The staff report on the item noted the city is “currently searching for one leadership position” and two more leadership or department head positions are going to need to be filled and clear direction from the board is necessary for the process.
The Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe will once again play host to American Country Music Superstars Sawyer Brown as they return to the area on Friday, June 24, for the first time in years. The history of the historic music venue and the award-winning band goes back nearly 40 years.
The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting six public performances of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast JR. this week at the Historic Owen Theatre. The cast of the production features the 71 young actors between the ages of 6 and 18 who have spent the last three weeks training for the show with the Branson Regional Arts Council’s Summer Youth Theatre Institute. Divided into two separate casts, the future entertainers spent their days improving their talents and self esteem.
