ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where to Watch and Stream Hive Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Yllka Gashi Aurita Agushi Adriana Matoshi Kaona Sylejmani Çun Lajçi. Fahrije’s husband has been missing since the war in Kosovo so she sets up her own small business to provide for her kids, but as she fights against a patriarchal society that does not support her, she faces a crucial...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New on Amazon Prime Video July 2022

Amazon Prime Video is dropping a whole slew of binge-worthy titles this July, including plenty of must-see movies that require no trip to the theater — although popcorn is, of course, always encouraged. But before we get into the slate of upcoming films, we have to mention one of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rakuten Tv#Hive#Espn#Hbo Max#Amazon Video#Fahrije#National Geographic
Popculture

Dakota Johnson's New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Dakota Johnson stars in a new Netflix original film premiering next month, but the movie is already getting some backlash. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion - a lauded depiction of life, love, loss and the grueling march of time. For some fans, the trailer for the new film adaptation is just a little too chipper.
MOVIES
WWD

Margot Robbie Channels ‘Barbie’ in Starry Pink Statement Pants in New Movie Set Photo

Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world. On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.More from WWDThe 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the London 'Eternals' PremiereBleak, Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Is Making a Comeback Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Adds Reboot of Beloved Sitcom

When it comes to streaming, there's no shortage of content with new shows and movies being added to various services each month, and this month, the reboot of one of television's most beloved sitcoms of all time has arrived on Disney+. As of June 15th, the first season of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot is now streaming on Disney+ with all ten episodes the first season available to stream. The series has already been renewed for a second season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lightyear’ Box Office: Behind the Pixar Movie’s Family Problem

In early January of this year, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set off a loud boom at the domestic box office when opening to $72.1 million in theaters. Paramount insiders estimated that nearly 60 percent of the audience on opening weekend were kids and parents, proving that families were indeed willing to set aside concerns about the ongoing pandemic and return to theaters. Hollywood and theater owners breathed a huge sigh of relief. But when Pixar and Disney’s Toy Story spinoff Lightyear debuted in cinemas over Father’s Day weekend, only about 38 percent of those turning out were families, helping to explain...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Hit Steve Martin Comedy Breaks HBO Max Streaming-Only Record

Steve Martin is an American icon of comedy and film. From The Jerk to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles to Cheaper by the Dozen, the actor has graced the silver screen for decades. Martin has lightened his acting load substantially in the past years. However, he is still a major draw when he does perform in public. For example, when he returned for SNL earlier this year to crash a Selena Gomez sketch, he was met with applause and fanfare.
MOVIES
Deadline

Paramount Celebrates Tom Cruise, Touts ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ & More – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Flying high with the success of Top Gun: Maverick, and before surprising CineEurope attendees with Tom Cruise himself, Paramount showed off its upcoming slate for exhibition Wednesday in Barcelona. While Maverick and next year’s Cruise tentpole Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One were a key part of the show, upcoming titles highlighted also included Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Paramount President of International Distribution Mark Viane kicked things off today asserting that “premium formats...
NFL
Popculture

'Lord of the Rings' Fans Get Surprise Following Amazon's 'Rings of Power' Series Premieres

HarperCollins is publishing a new J.R.R. Tolkien book that should help even hardcore fans make sense of Amazon Prime Video's new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The volume is called The Fall of Númenor, and according to The Tolkien Society, it collects all of Tolkien's writings on the Second Age of Middle Earth. It will be released just as the first season of The Rings of Power is coming to an end.
TV & VIDEOS
PC Magazine

Doctor Strange Doubles Down on the Disney+ Streaming Content Slop

In 2008, Marvel Studios began to blur the line between movies and comic books with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nick Fury’s cameo in Iron Man promised to bring together characters from previously disconnected films into a single saga driven by a shared continuity. And it worked! The MCU has legions of fans, from comic book veterans to total newcomers, and it consistently rakes in billions at the box office.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars Legend Makes Hair-Raising Return in Finale

Warning: If you haven't seen the finale episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, this article contains major spoilers so read at your own risk. Star Wars' latest hit series Obi-Wan Kenobi has reached its conclusion and it had everything a bonafide fanboy could ask for and more. From thrilling action and a load of Easter Eggs to a pretty satisfying ending, Episode VI was undoubtedly the perfect precursor to the original trilogy.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

John Carpenter calls controversial The Thing screenings “horrible”

Fathom Events, who put on special screenings that bring classic films back to cinemas, has been mired in controversy over the last few days due to showing one of the best horror movies – The Thing – in the wrong aspect ratio and in poor quality. The film’s director John Carpenter, who deeply cares about the widescreen experience, has now weighed in. Fathom Events has said that they will be showing the film again, in the correct aspect ratio.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Massive new leak spoils nearly everything there is to spoil in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

A series of leaks a few days ago revealed several Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers. We learned exactly how the film might end and what beloved characters might be sacrificed in Episode IX. And the conclusion seemed to be that Rise of Skywalker has a big chance of ruining Star Wars forever. That’s not all, however. We found an even bigger and more detailed leak than before, which seemingly provides plenty of info about what’s going to go down in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker come next week. Thankfully, the new leak contradicts some of the previous ones, but it might confirm the worst thing about this new Star Wars episode. Before you click on any of the links above or continue reading to check out the new leak, you should know that it spoils everything. Only go forward if you’re the kind of moviegoer who lives for spoilers. Otherwise, just stay away from the internet for a few more days.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

New Planet of the Apes movie could start another trilogy

The Planet of the Apes franchise has been gracing our screens for more than 50 years now, and the most recent trilogy of action movies, which kicked off in 2011, were near perfect. With a new Apes movie in development though, we could see the start of a whole new trilogy of disaster movies in the primate cinematic universe.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy