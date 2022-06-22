ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen Protected Voters From Trump’s Election Lies, Now She Could Be The Next Secretary Of State

By Anoa Changa
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG3Dh_0gIBP1qR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKs67_0gIBP1qR00

State Rep. Bee Nguyen Speaks At Anti-Asian Hate Rally In March 2021 Source: Megan Varner / Getty


O ne of the fiercest fighters against Giuliani and Trump’s fake election claims could become Georgia’s next secretary of state. Georgia Rep. Bee Nguyen held a commanding lead after the Spring primary and sealed the deal Tuesday night.

She will face Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November. Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams endorsed Nguyen ahead of the runoff.

She is the real hero between her and Raffensperger. During the chaotic period between election day and Jan. 5, 2021, Senate runoff Nguyen emerged as one of the clearest voices of reason coming out of the State legislature.

As one of the most vocal members of the Georgia legislature, Nguyen challenged Giuliani and the Trump campaign’s frivolous allegations of fraud in the 2020 Georgia election. In a 12-minute takedown, she fact-checks a list submitted along with an affidavit by a former Trump campaign worker alleging fraud.

Despite the egregious nature of the claims alleged by Trump and his supporters, Georgia Republicans in both the House and Senate gave his campaign wide latitude to prove non-existent fraud in an election verified multiple times. Nguyen told Atlanta Magazine it was her duty to get to the facts.

“I just knew I had a responsibility to use the limited time I was given to discredit the lies they were putting forward,” told the outlet. “And to do it in a way that was using truth and the facts, without any political assertions.”

Even before the 2020 election, Nguyen was developing a name for herself as someone willing to go to bat for voting rights and fair election administration. In floor remarks debating a 2019 election bill, Nguyen didn’t let up on the flawed reliance on “exact match” for verifying voters.

“Committee assignments came out — my name is misspelled again,” Nguyen tweeted in January 2019. “This is among the many examples why “exact match” is bad policy. We simply cannot strip away the right to vote because of human, clerical error. To those who oppose the repeal: I know how to spell my own last name.”

This reporter watched as a Nguyen clarified that “exact match” was a problem and needed to be tossed. A flawed provision that made it easier for voters to be purged from the voter rolls, “exact match” disproportionately impacted voters of color.

“What message are we trying to send when we enact policies like this that have such inherent flaws?” questioned Nguyen during a February 2019 hearing.

Using herself and state Rep. Renitta Shannon as examples, Nguyen pointed out that if the chamber followed “exact match,” neither legislature would have been able to the vote. Nguyen and Shannon both corrected the spelling of their names, yet due to human error, the responsible official did not update their names in time for them to vote.

She is a marked improvement over 2018 nominee John Barrow who tried to run to the center-right and seemed incapable of meaningfully addressing voter suppression concerns.

The 2022 Democratic slate is now set. In the race for commissioner of labor, Rep. William Boddie bested Nicole Horn . And Charlie Bailey eeked out a win against Kwanza Hall to become the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee. Bailey began the 2022 cycle running for attorney general but later jumped into the lieutenant governor’s race against several highly qualified Black candidates, including Shannon.

The Democratic slate has less than five months to persuade Georgia voters to continue what they started in 2020 and 2021. Adding Nguyen to the ticket could be just the thing to help Democrats win in November 2022.

SEE ALSO:

Commentary: Mother-Daughter Duo Testify About Georgia Election Harassment On Anniversary Of Freedom Summer Murders

Beyond Juneteenth 2022 To Fighting For the Next Round Of Freedom

Fair Fight Action’s ‘Civics For The Culture’ Series Explores History Of Democracy

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Atlanta

Georgia’s anti-abortion advocates celebrate Dobbs ruling overturning Roe V. Wade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The Dobbs ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade is drawing support from anti-abortionists in Georgia. All eyes are now on a Georgia anti-abortion law that was placed on hold pending the outcome of this ruling. As anti-abortion supporters celebrated the ruling on Capitol Hill on Friday, so did Metro Atlanta abortion opponents and organizations like the Georgia Life Alliance. “We’re very happy about it. This is something we’ve worked on for a very long time,” said Georgia Life Alliance Interim Executive Director Martha Zoller. She says the organization’s decades-long strategy of electing anti-abortion legislators set...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia State law professor talks about Supreme Court decision

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In a concurring opinion released today, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court, should “reconsider” its past rulings allowing for access to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages. What’s next? That’s what everyone wants to know. Prof. Anthony Kreis from Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
atlantatribune.com

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results

Democratic Party of Georgia Statement on Primary Results. With the 2022 midterm election cycle primaries concluding after Tuesday’s runoff elections, the Democratic Party of Georgia is celebrating its historic ticket and the party’s growing momentum. The primary election season brought record numbers of Democrats to the polls, marking a 35 percent increase in Democratic voter turnout from the 2018 midterm primary elections.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

What does the loss of Roe v. Wade mean for Athens?

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its decision on Roe v. Wade, the 49-year-old landmark case that granted American citizens the Constitutional right to abortion. The moment the opinion was released, it sent shockwaves that rolled from Washington D.C. across the entire United States. This ruling reverses the courts’...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Boddie
Person
Charlie Bailey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Stacey Abrams
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Legislature#Election Fraud#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Politics State#Anti Asian#Democratic#Senate#Republicans#House#Atlanta Magazine
WALB 10

What are the current abortion laws in Ga.?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, giving all 50 states the power to decide if abortions will or will not be allowed. For 50 years, Roe v. Wade guaranteed a women’s right to legally get an abortion. Everything is about to change because it’s not a woman’s decision any longer and now, it’s up to the state she lives in.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Here’s who won the statewide runoffs in Tuesday’s election

Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%. Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kolomkobir.com

Angler catches massive mahi-mahi, shatters GA state record

After 30 thrilling minutes of reeling in a massive fish from the sea, James Roberts held Georgia’s new state record in his hands: a 68-pound, 1.6-ounce dolphinfish. “It wore me out. I couldn’t hardly breathe…it was a blast,” Roberts, a 53-year-old from Midway, told the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division.
GEORGIA STATE
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy