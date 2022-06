The US Supreme Court ruled for a criminal defendant on what counts as a “crime of violence,” in a decision that affects federal gun cases with mandatory-minimum sentences. In a 7-2 decision, the court held an attempted Hobbs Act robbery does not qualify as a “crime of violence” because no element of the offense requires proof that the defendant used, attempted to use, or threatened to use force. The Hobbs Act punishes robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO