Public Safety

Manchester Airport holidaymaker's car driven 3,000 miles in parking scam

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolidaymakers have had their cars damaged, stolen and driven thousands of miles amid a rise of rogue airport meet-and-greet firms, police have said. Motorists using companies operating near Manchester Airport reported lost car keys and vehicles stuck in boggy fields. One owner said their car had been driven more...

BBC

Stansted Airport: Driver gets stuck trying to avoid parking fees

A man had his car seized by police after trying to avoid paying almost £500 in airport parking fees. Essex Police said the man attempted to drive around the barriers at Stansted Airport, but got his car stuck. When officers attended, they discovered the man was a disqualified driver.
BBC

RAF parachute death evidence handed over by police

A police investigation into the death of a RAF instructor who died when her parachute failed to open during a free-fall jump has been concluded. Sgt Rachel Fisk, 32, was found unresponsive in a field near Bicester, Oxfordshire, on 2 September 2021. Thames Valley Police had been looking into possible...
BBC

Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions

A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed. Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office. Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led...
The Independent

Black schoolboy, 14, forced to ground and handcuffed in mistaken stop and search

Video footage has surfaced of the moment a 14-year-old schoolboy was forced to the ground and handcuffed by police in a mistaken stop and search.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by officers in south London on Thursday (23 June) on the suggestion that he matched the description of a suspect in a nearby robbery.The teenager - who suffers from asthma - was able to shout his mother’s phone number to a passerby and she arrived at the scene to find her son in handcuffs.De-shaun was later released without arrest after police admitted he was the wrong person.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Polio: National incident declared after virus detected in London sewage samplesProtesters in London send ‘message of solidarity’ to US women over abortion rulingVladimir Putin ally warns London will be bombed ‘first’ if World War 3 breaks out
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
BBC

South African police investigate nightclub deaths

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 young people in a nightclub. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables the Enyobeni Tavern in the coastal town of East London. The bodies were taken to mortuaries, where post-mortem examinations - including toxicology tests - will...
The Independent

EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.Shocking footage shows the man - believed to be intoxicated - pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bristol council comms chief attacks reporter for questioning mayor after flight to speak at climate eventInvestigation underway after man dies at Gatwick airport amid chaos10-year-old’s custom-built wheelchair damaged during easyJet flight
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: VA employee caught on camera brutally beating Vietnam veteran

A Veterans Affairs employee was captured on surveillance video brutally beating an elderly Vietnam veteran at a Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in April, according to a shocking video first revealed this week. Phillip Webb, 73, was attacked at the Fort McPherson VA clinic in Atlanta, Ga. on April 28,...
Daily Mail

Moment gang of hammer-wielding robbers wearing ski masks smash their way into LA jewelry store before making off in getaway car

A bystander caught the moment 11 thugs smashed their way into a Los Angeles-area jewelry store and made off with handfuls of loot. According to a statement from the Manhattan Beach Police Department, the robbery took place around 7:00 pm at Pasha Fine Jewelry on Manhattan Beach Boulevard in wealthy, laid back beach community on the outskirts of Los Angeles.
Law & Crime

Mother Says Michigan Babysitter Threw Infant Boy Against Wall, Fatally Damaged His Brain

A 21-year-old Michigan woman is accused of fatally injuring an infant boy who died after initially surviving injuries allegedly inflicted by the babysitter. Kimora Launmei Hodges, 21, is currently charged with child abuse in the first degree, but officers said they are working with prosecutors for upgraded charges, according to WDIV. The child, identified by his mother as Kyrie, initially survived his injuries, but the Roseville Police Department announced Wednesday that he has died.
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
Motorious

Georgia Murder Mystery Surrounding Camaro In 1985 Solved By Homemaker

After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?
The Independent

Video shows chilling moment man holding baby is held at gunpoint in Detroit gas station

Harrowing surveillance footage shows the moment that a father in Detroit fended off an attack from a gunman pointing a firearm at his head while he held his infant child in his arms.The Detroit Police Department shared stills and video footage from the aggravated assault, which occurred at a gas station in the city on Sunday evening near the intersection of Hubbell and Tireman avenues, police said.“We are attempting to identify a suspect in an aggravated assault,” the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct wrote on Twitter on Monday, noting that the attack had occurred on Sunday, which was Father’s...

