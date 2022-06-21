Michael Glenn Powell

Last night I watched a documentary on the History Channel that examined the role of sin in the development of our country. Actually, it only discussed tobacco, alcohol and sex. As I watched the program, I was particularly interested in the approach to tobacco. That product of Columbus County soil did indeed play a major role in the life of this area and much of the South. Arguably, of the three sins discussed, tobacco was the youngest of the group. And it is uniquely American. Certainly, its cultivation by Native Americans was probably more ancient than our modern studies include, but its effect on our culture is also more recent.

