Whiteville, NC

Rutha Leo Graham Roberson

By The News Reporter news@nrcolumbus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutha Leo Graham Roberson, 93, died...

Incident reports from June 13 through June 19

The following incidents were reported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Possess contraband at prison, 2:14 a.m., 1255 Prison Camp Road, Brunswick. Burglary/breaking & entering and damage to property, 8:24 a.m., Hampton Place Apartment, 800 block of Blue Jean Road, Whiteville. Larceny, 9:14 a.m., 300 block of Columbus Corners...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Jennifer Hunt wins lake library scholarship

Friends of the Rube McCray Memorial Library at Lake Waccamaw held a reception in honor of 2022 scholarship recipient Jennifer Hunt, 18, of Delco. Hunt graduated from East Columbus Jr./Sr. High School, where she was a member of Beta Club and National Honor Society; she is also a North Carolina Academic Scholar.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
Riegelwood hosts Triple A DYB District Tournament

The week-long Dixie Youth Baseball Triple A District 2 Tournament in Riegelwood has one more score to settle. As of Wednesday night, Whiteville National was the lone undefeated team left, with Bladen County still alive with one loss. According to tournament director Frankie Burney, if Whiteville won Thursday night after...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
Whiteville, NC
Obituaries
Senior center, CCSO annex planned for former Guideway School

The Bug Hill Senior Center will be moving as soon as October to the former Guideway Elementary School, and the county has more plans for the shuttered campus. The Columbus County commissioners voted unanimously during their Monday meeting to move the senior center. According to County Manager Eddie Madden, the current Bug Hill Senior Center, located at 11300 N.C. 905 in Nakina, is in a rented building. One of the commissioners’ goals in the last 18 months has been to move county operations out of rented spaces.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Cerro Gordo daycare joins Fair Bluff chamber, celebrates grand opening

Precious Minds Learn N Play Academy in Cerro Gordo celebrated Monday becoming a new member of the Fair Bluff Chamber of Commerce. Friends, family, Fair Bluff town officials, county officials, chamber officials and daycare employees gathered with new owner Clarice Faison for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Almost two decades ago,...
CERRO GORDO, NC
Chris Wilcox hoops camp starts June 27 at WHS

The annual Chris Wilcox Basketball Camp returns to Whiteville High School June 27 to July 1 for a week of drills, fundamentals, shooting, ball handling and team tournaments. The week-long event, headed by former NBA player Chris Wilcox, has each summer drawn between 150 and 200 participants ages 7 through 18.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Columbus Weekend: music, fun day, movie planned for Saturday

Come on out to the Lake Waccamaw Depot Museum and start off your weekend with a foot-stomping good time at its Acoustic Jam Session, hosted (usually) the third Saturday of the month. At these free public events, says curator Karen Gore, you can find musicians who are not just from...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Sheriff’s Office truck recognized at DARE conference

A truck already popular with kids in the county’s drug abuse resistance education program has now won attention from a statewide law enforcement officers’ group. Last week, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dwayne Barnes attended the 2022 North Carolina DARE Officers Association Conference in Atlantic Beach. At...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
My Columbus: My stand on tobacco

Last night I watched a documentary on the History Channel that examined the role of sin in the development of our country. Actually, it only discussed tobacco, alcohol and sex. As I watched the program, I was particularly interested in the approach to tobacco. That product of Columbus County soil did indeed play a major role in the life of this area and much of the South. Arguably, of the three sins discussed, tobacco was the youngest of the group. And it is uniquely American. Certainly, its cultivation by Native Americans was probably more ancient than our modern studies include, but its effect on our culture is also more recent.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
County schools staff, supporters choose new logo

Columbus County Schools will have a new logo after a vote by staff and a steering committee of volunteers from across the community. “It was very close,” CCS spokesman Kelly Jones said Wednesday. With 48 people voting, 25 chose a chunky capital “C” topped with a mortarboard and incorporating three shooting stars. The other 23 votes went to a design featuring a human-like figure emerging from a C-shaped swirl and reaching for a star.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
County schools make personnel moves for summer, coming year

After closed session discussion at its June 13 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education approved a 19-page list of personnel decisions, most of them short-term appointments for summer programs. For the 2022–2023 school year, the board hired Lorena Baker-Lloret, teacher assistant/Tabor City Elementary School; Adrienne Carroll, interventionist/Chadbourn Elementary School;...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

