Growing up in Switzerland, artist Angela Santana found herself inspired by the vast landscapes of the country and the constant stream of art and culture. After studying art and art history for multiple years and experiencing the different creative languages of Paris and London, Santana moved to New York to focus on her craft. Drawing inspiration from the female form and its many different perceptions, the artist seeks to challenge the way we see the body for the better. “I learned to paint the image of the female form from an early age not in the image I imagined to be my own, but in the image of others before me,” Santana told Hypebae.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO