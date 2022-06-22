Brackney comes out swinging

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision is already making waves in Charlottesville. Just five hours after the ruling was released, hundreds of protesters gathered at the federal courthouse. They say they gathered to have their voices heard and to express their disappointment in this decision.
Following a high-profile story about a left-wing activist group attempting to force the re-naming of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL), opposition to the change has been fierce and consonant. Reclaimed Roots Descendants Alliance addressed the JMRL Board of Trustees at the Board’s May meeting, dismissing Thomas Jefferson and James Madison...
Patsy Davis of Long Island celebrated her 100th birthday on June 10, honored by her daughters, Odessa, Addie, Connie and Pinkie, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren at a luncheon held the next day at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lynchburg. In addition to family members from...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg has contracted to purchase 3.72 acres of land and a 6,730-square-foot building being sold by Shenandoah Presbytery at 1111 North Main Street. This will help the city create its permanent low-barrier shelter for adults experiencing homelessness. The city will pay $700,000 for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A big day in recruiting for Virginia football started with a familiar name as TeKai Kirby, son of UVA legend Terry Kirby, committed to his father's alma mater. Kirby is ranked as a 3-star tight end out of Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Although his...
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Piedmont Housing Alliance is one of three organizations getting funding for affordable housing in Virginia. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $9 million in federal funding on Thursday. According to a release, the money is going to three Virginia-based organizations that provide affordable housing...
RICHMOND, June 22 — A species of invasive pests damaging vineyards in a few northern Virginia counties is headed south, and state officials are taking action to slow the spread. With no natural enemies in the U.S., spotted lanternflies, Lycorma delicatula, can cause extensive damage to vines, crops and...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit has narrowed down the suspect list from four people to one person in connection to the disappearance of Kelly Bergh Dove. Dove, 20, vanished while working at the Imperial Gas Station around 2:30 a.m. on June 18, 1982. “Where...
For the past two years, Staunton has been quiet over the Fourth of July holiday. But this year, all the fun returns with the annual Happy Birthday America celebration in Gypsy Hill Park. Get ready for live music, a parade, fireworks, games, concessions, and more. Grab your lawn chairs and your sunscreen and dress in your sharpest red, white, and blue for a fun, patriotic day celebrating America’s independence!
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Elkton Town Council voted 4-2 to fire town manager Greg Lunsford. After his firing, the town shut down the town hall and the community center for the remainder of the week. Town Council member Phillip “Rick” Workman, who was one of the two no votes on Monday spoke to WHSV about Monday’s decision.
The second person charged in the disappearance and death of a three year old Augusta County girl has had their trail set. The courts have set aside five days beginning August 28th of next year to try 30-year old Travis Brown on an aggravated murder charge for allegedly killing Khaleesi Cuthriell.
Longtime philosophy professor Dr. Mark Foreman, who impacted thousands of students over his prolific 33-year career at Liberty University, died Friday, June 17, at his home. “Mark exhibited a keen sense of humor that delighted all his colleagues,” said Dr. Bruce Bell, associate dean for the College of Arts & Sciences. “Only a few weeks before Mark’s untimely passing, I joined him and his teaching colleagues for a luncheon where we could share with him how much he meant to us, and it was a lot. He’s one of those rare individuals about whom no one ever said a bad word. He was one of a kind, and he’ll be sorely missed.”
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On June 22, 2022 around 6:40 p.m., the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Meridian Circle for a report of shots fired. Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit determined that a physical altercation between two males, who knew each other, escalated and resulted in one male discharging a single round inside an apartment.
Nearly 18 months after former Clerk of Council Jennifer Berry Brown filed a federal lawsuit against the Town of Front Royal for alleged sexual harassment by former Front Royal Councilman and Vice-Mayor William Sealock and subsequent wrongful termination by the Town, the case has been dismissed, after Brown’s legal team filed a stipulation of dismissal in the U.S. Western District of Virginia Court in Harrisonburg.
At the Appomattox Town Council meeting May 24, an update on the old Thomasville Furniture property was discussed. Appomattox Town Manager R. Terry McGhee said that according to a business associate, the property’s owner, George Aznavorian, hired a property manager and that a crane has been performing roofing work by pulling steel and putting up new roofing panels.
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On June 22, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Staunton Police Department received a report of gunshots fired from one vehicle at another vehicle on Statler Blvd. in the area of New Hope Rd. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. There is...
The city of Charlottesville is about to begin a formal search for a new chief of police. Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers aims to choose a firm by the end of the month that will spearhead the search. City Council approval is not required to choose the firm. The...
June 24, 1965 — A cemetery more than a century old east of Luray is scheduled to be moved for the dual laning of U.S. 211 from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Luray corporate limits. The quarter-acre cemetery was reserved in 1894 by John and Victoria Zirkle when they...
