Brackney comes out swinging

Longtime philosophy professor Dr. Mark Foreman, who impacted thousands of students over his prolific 33-year career at Liberty University, died Friday, June 17, at his home. “Mark exhibited a keen sense of humor that delighted all his colleagues,” said Dr. Bruce Bell, associate dean for the College of Arts & Sciences. “Only a few weeks before Mark’s untimely passing, I joined him and his teaching colleagues for a luncheon where we could share with him how much he meant to us, and it was a lot. He’s one of those rare individuals about whom no one ever said a bad word. He was one of a kind, and he’ll be sorely missed.”

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO