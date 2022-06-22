Star NFL Free Agent Slams Broncos LT Garett Bolles

Oof.

Ndamukong Suh, arguably the top free agent left on the open market, is eligible to join any of the 32 NFL clubs. He could soon put pen to paper with the Las Vegas Raiders. He's unlikely to do so with the Denver Broncos.

While guest-hosting Monday's edition of NFL Live on ESPN, in a segment about Russell Wilson , the five-time All-Pro defensive lineman took a shot at Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, against whom Suh has found continued success over the years.

"I've played against him in both sides — when he was a young pup, then when we went there the last time with the Bucs — and Shaq Barrett had a lot of fun, I had a little bit of fun," Suh said. "Then we went back to Tampa."

This, a callback to the Buccaneers' 28-10 thrashing of Denver in 2020, during which Barrett terrorized his former team, posting three tackles for loss and two sacks on quarterback Jeff Driskel. Suh added three solo tackles and one QB hit as the Broncos' offensive line — Bolles included — was dominated in the trenches.

Though his random Bolles jab was relatively tame, it's quite clear Suh has little interest in teaming with the sixth-year blindside protector, and it's just as apparent that he's not on the Broncos' radar, either. (Or else he would've been signed already.)

But they still might meet in 2022.

