Douglas County legal - 25180

On Tuesday, the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held a special meeting to discuss and re-evaluate the 2022 Water Supply. Board members agreed to raise the allocation from 70% to 85%. “The run-off has outperformed our expectations,” said Rusty Jardine, who is completing his last week at the district prior to retiring. He will be replaced by Ben Shawcroft who has served Churchill County as the Civil Deputy District Attorney.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO