WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee and Wenatchee have plans to build a low-barrier shelter in South Wenatchee — but what exactly does the term low-barrier actually mean?. Well, it depends on who you ask. But in general low-barrier shelters remove as many barriers as possible that would prevent individuals from entering a traditional high-barrier shelter, such as a requirement for sobriety or church attendance.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO