So Vam: Check Out the Trailer for Aussie Vampire Film

Limited series Chloe premieres June 24 on Prime Video. Portraying the ills of social media is a familiar cautionary tale for all kinds of storytelling these days, but Chloe, Prime Video’s mystery/thriller limited series, smartly uses the guises of the platforms as the conduit to solving a murder. Created, written, and directed by Alice Seabright, Chloe plays well as both an engaging true crime mystery and as an intimate exploration of the lives of two seemingly disparate women, Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert) and Becky Green (Erin Doherty). Seabright uses the unreliable nature of social media to frame Becky’s desire to unravel the truths behind the persona of her internet obsession, Chloe. What ensues is a tangled web of deception, secrets, and unexplored pain that results in outcomes both expected and unexpected.
