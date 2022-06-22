ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So Vam: Check Out the Trailer for Aussie Vampire Film

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt is an outcast in a conservative town who dreams of moving to...

me.ign.com

IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder - Watch the Latest Teaser Trailer

Get another look at Thor: Love and Thunder in the new teaser trailer, featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and more. The upcoming Marvel movie also stars Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt.
MOVIES
IGN

If You Missed Top Gun: Maverick, It Returns To IMAX This Weekend

Top Gun: Maverick is heading back to the danger zone… or rather, IMAX theaters. Announced via Twitter, it looks as though the recent Top Gun sequel will be available once again this weekend. If you missed out on the year’s biggest blockbuster to date, you might want to haul jets.
MOVIES
IGN

The Black Phone Director's Traumatic Past Inspired the Horror Film

Very minor spoilers follow for The Black Phone. The Black Phone is the new film from director Scott Derrickson and Blumhouse Productions that stars Ethan Hawke as a kidnapper known as The Grabber. The story was adapted from Joe Hill’s short story “The Black Phone,” and it follows a 13-year-old boy named Finney (Mason Thames) who was kidnapped by The Grabber and locked in his basement. While all seems hopeless, a disconnected black phone somehow gives Finney a chance to talk to The Grabber’s previous victims, all of whom want to help Finney avoid what happened to them.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the Resident Evil Movies in Chronological Order

While Resident Evil may have started as a video game franchise, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich helped bring the series to the big screen with a film series that spanned six movies. The films feature characters and villains from the games, but they tell their own separate stories and star Jovovich as a newcomer to Resident Evil lore.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

2022 BET Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals Gallery – See The Best Looks From Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert & More

Click here to read the full article. In his truce with Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow threw his support of the rapper by donning a tribute t-shirt with his likeness on the red carpet at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. The Old Town Road composer had been boycotting the BET Awards since being snubbed by award show. The rapper previously posted onto social media, before deleting, “thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again.” The BET Awards returns for its 2022 edition with Taraji P. Henson back to host the annual ceremony celebrating Black excellence in music, film, TV and sports...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Brandy Makes Surprise Performance With Jack Harlow at BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow was joined by Brandy and Lil Wayne for his BET Awards performance on Sunday night. The rapper started his set singing the Lil Wayne-featuring “Poison” on his own before Wayne briefly popped in to deliver his own verse. Harlow also surprised audiences when his second guest, Brandy, popped up on stage to take over “First Class,” singing the freestyle she premiered earlier this year. The rendition came in response to Harlow’s viral interview in which the 24-year-old couldn’t identify Brandy’s 1998 “Angels In Disguise” and had no idea that the R&B singer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Westworld Season 4 Premiere Review - "The Auguries"

This is a non-spoiler review for Westworld's Season 4 premiere, "The Auguries," which premieres Sunday, June 26 on HBO. Westworld, which is now a few gas stations away from its former buzzed-about glory, is back for a fourth season, unspooling a premiere designed to catch us up on four major characters and where they've now all landed seven years after the Season 3 premiere ended in global riots and chaos. This season opener -- titled "The Auguries" -- is good-but-dry set up for the larger story to come, but as usual Westworld’s holding its cards close to the vest. There's suitable action and intrigue — and of course questions that won't get answered until later -- but “The Auguries” also lags in places, stumbling under the weight of a few retired gunslinger cliches.
TV SERIES
IGN

Nintendo Is Running a Massive Summer Sale

If you could use a new game for your Switch, you’re in luck: Between now and July 6, Nintendo is running a huge summer sale. Digital games aplenty are marked down on the Nintendo eShop, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise, and many, many more. Let’s take a look at what games you can save on now.
MLB
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-20-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/20/22! 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - United States World Update Trailer 03:00 - Overwatch 2 - Official Game Overview 08:35 - Slave Zero X - Official Announcement Trailer 09:42 - Minecraft x Lightyear - Official Collaboration Trailer 10:54 - Neon White - Official Launch Trailer 11:37 - Overwatch 2 - Official PvP Reimagined Overview | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:01 - Arcadian Atlas - Official Gameplay Trailer 19:46 - Survivor Cells - Official Teaser Trailer 20:28 - Asterigos: Curse of The Stars - Official Eulalia Boss Fight Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:59 - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official Reveal Trailer 25:29 - Company of Heroes 3 - Official Destruction Overview Trailer 28:59 - Autonauts - Official Console Launch Trailer 29:30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Official Reveal Trailer (Remake Part 2) 31:04 - The Legend of Bum-bo - Official Console Release Date Trailer 32:46 - Rise of Kingdoms - Official Egypt Awakens, Chaos Awaits Cinematic Trailer 34:21 - The Tale of Bistun - Official Release Date Trailer 36:59 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Official Character Trailer 38:52 - Noble Fates - Official Love and Elves Update Trailer 40:00 - Iron Harvest - Official World Map Update Trailer 41:04 - Vail VR - Official Beta Reveal Trailer 42:36 - Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis - Official Trailer 44:45 - Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Official Update Trailer 45:53 - Flyff Universe - Official Launch Trailer 46:24 - Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei - Official Love and War Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Flash Movie in Jeopardy, New PS5 Features, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From new features being added to the PS5, to The Flash Movie being in jeopardy due to Ezra Miller, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:36 - PS5 Adds New Share Factory Feature 02:46 - Ghost of Tsushima May Have a Sequel 05:51 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Might Deviate from the Original 09:35 - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Big Announcements 15:05 - The Flash Movie in Jeopardy 18:55 - Vince McMahon Steps Down as WWE CEO and Chairman 21:42 - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Exclusive First Look 24:47 - TSM and Godlike Feuding Over Possible Player Poaching #ign #gaming #entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chris Pratt Threatens the World With Best Mario Voice Ever - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Super Mario Bros. movie from Illumination is coming, and it seems Chris Pratt has been working on his version of the Mario voice. In an interview with Variety, Pratt explains how closely he worked with the directors of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film to nail down a voice for the iconic Nintendo character, giving us a bit more insight into how he'll be portraying Mario in the #MarioMovie. Given Chris Pratt has no Italian lineage, many were just worried about his take on the Italian character coming off as offensive. But the movie's producer has assured audiences that Pratt's take on #Mario won't offend the Italian community. In other news, George R.R. Martin revealed the title for the upcoming Jon Snow spin-off to Game of Thrones. Finally, Harley Quinn is back at it again on HBO Max. Season 3 of Harley Quinn is officially arriving in July, according to a Warner Media press release.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scarlet Nexus - Official Yuito Story Teaser Trailer

The latest Scarlet Nexus story teaser trailer introduces us to Yuito. Get to know Yuito and get a peek at his relationship with other characters in Scarlet Nexus' dramatic story. The action RPG is now available to play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chloe: Season 1 Review

Limited series Chloe premieres June 24 on Prime Video. Portraying the ills of social media is a familiar cautionary tale for all kinds of storytelling these days, but Chloe, Prime Video’s mystery/thriller limited series, smartly uses the guises of the platforms as the conduit to solving a murder. Created, written, and directed by Alice Seabright, Chloe plays well as both an engaging true crime mystery and as an intimate exploration of the lives of two seemingly disparate women, Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert) and Becky Green (Erin Doherty). Seabright uses the unreliable nature of social media to frame Becky’s desire to unravel the truths behind the persona of her internet obsession, Chloe. What ensues is a tangled web of deception, secrets, and unexplored pain that results in outcomes both expected and unexpected.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Umbrella Academy Cast and EP Chat Spoilers and Their Big Season 4 Plans

Warning: This post contains full spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 3. If you're not finished yet, check out our The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Review. The Umbrella Academy has returned for its third season, and this new storyline has brought the Umbrella siblings to an alternate timeline that saw Reggie adopt six different children and turn them into the Sparrow Academy. Throughout season three, the Umbrella siblings have had to not only deal with the "freaking Kugelblitz," but also Allison being the one to reset the universe once more and causing our heroes to lose their powers.
TV SERIES
IGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Molten Mirrors - Official Launch Trailer

Face the Soul Warden in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Molten Mirrors DLC, available now. Prepare to enter bullet hell and break into a heavily fortified prison in Vesper's third Mirror of Mystery. Check out the action-packed trailer to see what lies ahead in the game's latest DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Top 10 Indie Movies of All Time | A Cinefix Movie List

Everybody knows what an indie film is: a fresh new movie made outside the soul-sucking corporate environment of the major studios like Rushmore or Mean Streets… Except, those two were actually made with money from major producers while The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Terminator 2 weren’t.
MOVIES

