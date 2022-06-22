ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch 2 - Official Junker Queen Gameplay Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee Junker Queen in action in this new Overwatch 2 gameplay trailer. Welcome to the...

me.ign.com

IGN

Wild West Dynasty - Official In-Game Teaser Trailer

Get your first in-game look at Wild West Dynasty, the upcoming Old West survival/crafting/settlement-building game from developer Moon Punch Studio. Wishlist it on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1329880/Wild_West_Dynasty/
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription, and More

Today, Xbox owners can save on a new wireless controller for Xbox Series X, and get a discount on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can already save a few bucks on the latest release, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. In the GPU world, the RTX 3080 has hit a new price low of $779.99 on Amazon. It's an MSI video card and it features a beefy triple fan active cooling system. For those of you looking to upgrade your primary SSD (or your PS5 SSD) with a blazing fast high capacity 2TB M.2 SSD, there are three options. One of them is under $200 and the other two are not far behind. Plus, Nintendo Switch favorite Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for a great discount, you can get a new headset for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, and JBL wireless earbuds are on sale.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series X/S Outselling PS5 In Japan As Sony Hammered By Supply Issues

Xbox is outselling the PS5 in Japan as Sony struggles with supply issues. According to Famitsu, the Xbox Series console family sold 6,695 units during the period June 13-19, which eclipses PS5's 3,035 sales. While Sony remains far ahead of Xbox in terms of Japanese sales overall, this marks the second time this generation that weekly sales have been significantly in Microsoft's favour.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Watch the Resident Evil Movies in Chronological Order

While Resident Evil may have started as a video game franchise, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich helped bring the series to the big screen with a film series that spanned six movies. The films feature characters and villains from the games, but they tell their own separate stories and star Jovovich as a newcomer to Resident Evil lore.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Incredible Gamestop Pro Days Sale Starts Now: The Best Deals on Consoles, Video Games, Electronics, and More

The Gamestop Pro Days Sale has commenced and there are plenty of outstanding deals that are well worth your time to peruse. Score significant discounts on video games and consoles as well as plenty of electronics and peripherals that you might be surprised Gamestop even sells in the first place. You'll need a Gamestop Pro membership to take advantage of most of these deals. Fortunately, the membership alone is totally worth it, especially since you essentially get back the $14.99 in costs to sign up anyways, plus change.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder - Official 'Speaker' Teaser Trailer

Get another look at Thor: Love and Thunder in the new teaser trailer, featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natatlie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and more. The upcoming Marvel movie also stars Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt. Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in UK cinemas on July 7, and in US theaters on July 8, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Gaming and Entertainment Companies Respond After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Following this morning's Supreme Court decision to overturn landmark abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, video game and entertainment companies are beginning to speak out against the ruling, and in support of reproductive freedoms. Having previously made a statement of support when the decision prematurely leaked in May, Bungie has...
LAW
IGN

Daily Deals: Save on Mario Odyssey, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and More

There's something for everyone in the deal world today. There are some great deals on accessory and peripheral upgrades for your gaming system. The RTX 3080 has hit a new price low of $779.99 on Amazon. It's an MSI video card and it features a beefy triple fan active cooling system. For those of you looking to upgrade your primary SSD (or your PS5 SSD) with a blazing fast high capacity 2TB M.2 SSD, there are three options. One of them is under $200 and the other two are not far behind. In other deal news, save on a Razer gaming chair and wireless gaming headphones, pick up a brand new Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chipset when it starts shipping in just a few days, or get ready for summer with a fantastic digital charcoal grill. Plus, Nintendo Switch favorite Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for a great discount, PS5 owners can grab Ghostwire: Tokyo, and JBL wireless earbuds are on sale.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-20-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/20/22! 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - United States World Update Trailer 03:00 - Overwatch 2 - Official Game Overview 08:35 - Slave Zero X - Official Announcement Trailer 09:42 - Minecraft x Lightyear - Official Collaboration Trailer 10:54 - Neon White - Official Launch Trailer 11:37 - Overwatch 2 - Official PvP Reimagined Overview | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:01 - Arcadian Atlas - Official Gameplay Trailer 19:46 - Survivor Cells - Official Teaser Trailer 20:28 - Asterigos: Curse of The Stars - Official Eulalia Boss Fight Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:59 - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official Reveal Trailer 25:29 - Company of Heroes 3 - Official Destruction Overview Trailer 28:59 - Autonauts - Official Console Launch Trailer 29:30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Official Reveal Trailer (Remake Part 2) 31:04 - The Legend of Bum-bo - Official Console Release Date Trailer 32:46 - Rise of Kingdoms - Official Egypt Awakens, Chaos Awaits Cinematic Trailer 34:21 - The Tale of Bistun - Official Release Date Trailer 36:59 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Official Character Trailer 38:52 - Noble Fates - Official Love and Elves Update Trailer 40:00 - Iron Harvest - Official World Map Update Trailer 41:04 - Vail VR - Official Beta Reveal Trailer 42:36 - Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis - Official Trailer 44:45 - Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Official Update Trailer 45:53 - Flyff Universe - Official Launch Trailer 46:24 - Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei - Official Love and War Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Budget VR Headset 2022

Virtual reality is more popular than it’s ever been, and as the technology continues to evolve, affordable VR experiences are more accessible than ever. For years, the common wisdom was that you needed an expensive VR headset and powerful gaming PC to have a great time, but that adage is ancient now. We’ve arrived at a point where you don’t need to empty your bank account to have your own small taste of Ready Player One.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

The Flash Movie in Jeopardy, New PS5 Features, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From new features being added to the PS5, to The Flash Movie being in jeopardy due to Ezra Miller, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:36 - PS5 Adds New Share Factory Feature 02:46 - Ghost of Tsushima May Have a Sequel 05:51 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Might Deviate from the Original 09:35 - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Big Announcements 15:05 - The Flash Movie in Jeopardy 18:55 - Vince McMahon Steps Down as WWE CEO and Chairman 21:42 - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Exclusive First Look 24:47 - TSM and Godlike Feuding Over Possible Player Poaching #ign #gaming #entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The First 16 Minutes of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Gameplay

In this video we hack and slash our way through the first 16 minutes of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. We begin our journey with the opening Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes cinematic then the Tutorial mission where we run into our rival, Byleth. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the latest from Omega Force and a direct sequel to 2017's Fire Emblem Warriors. We begin the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes story in the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Nintendo Switch edition. Please enjoy this Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes gameplay looking at the opening minutes. 00:00 Opening Cinematic 02:06 Character/Rival Choices 05:13 Tutorial Mission Start 12:23 Cutscene 13:30 Byleth Tutorial Boss 14:58 Cutscene.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Flight Controllers - Budget to Best

Were you looking to take your space battles and flight simulations to a new realm of immersion? Well, you're not going to get there using a stock controller setup. The best way to fly is with a dedicated flight stick or yoke, and we've found three that should fit your budgetary, aviation, and space-faring needs. Whether you can get by with something simple and inexpensive or feel the need... for speed, we've got you covered on this episode of Budget to Best. 00:00 - Intro 01:03 - Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition 03:28 - Honeycomb Aeronautical Alpha Flight Yoke 05:28 - Thrustmaster Hotas Warthog 07:40 - Closing Thoughts Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition - https://zdcs.link/kvGyr Honeycomb Aeronautical Alpha Flight Yoke - https://zdcs.link/EDBrP Thrustmaster Hotas Warthog - https://zdcs.link/YD2ym.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

PlayStation Plus Premium: Backwards Compatibility Performance Review

With PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now merging into a multi-tiered subscription service. We fire up our internet to put the service under the Performance microscope, from PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and even the handheld favorite PSP, all put through their paces on this new Premium service.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

20 Minutes of Naraka: Bladepoint Gameplay on Xbox Series X

Naraka: Bladepoint is out now on Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and also Gamepass. This melee-based Battle Royale mode puts you on a server with 60 players until only one player remains. This third-person action combat uses a rock-paper-scissors combat system, requiring you to attack and defend against different attacks at the right time. In this Naraka: Bladepoint game of "The Herald's Trial" Battle Royale Mode, we finish the game as the winner of the match, showing you the bounties you can acquire, shops and vendors you receive upgrades from, and plenty of combat.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

23 Minutes of Gundam Evolution Console Network Test Gameplay

Here's a full Point Capture match in the Gundam Evolution Console Network Test, using a variety of different Gundam Units. Gundam Evolution is a 6v6 Multiplayer First-Person Shooter, where you can choose from more than a dozen different Gundam Units from the Gundam franchise's history. Each Unit has unique abilities, weapons, and designs. This Point Capture match goes to overtime before ending in a victory.
VIDEO GAMES

