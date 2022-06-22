Officials changing course on Main Street Safety Project in Springfield

District's new director of teaching and learning is an experienced professional, returning employeeAURORA — North Marion School District Superintendent Ginger Redlinger announced on June 22 that the district has hired for the position of Director of Teaching and Learning -- an educator from Woodburn with 20 years of experience and a passion for equity. Desiree Kiesel, who's been the principal of the Woodburn Arts and Communications Academy for nearly five years, possesses a wealth of ideal experience, including her work at the Oregon Department of Education as an English language arts specialist. She devoted many years to the Woodburn...
