Springfield, OR

Officials changing course on Main Street Safety Project in Springfield

By Chris Lindsay
kezi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ore. --- Despite seemingly nearing the finish line on the Main Street Safety Project, city officials have voted to start fresh and develop a completely new plan. Springfield's City Council had centered on a plan that...

www.kezi.com

hh-today.com

On the riverfront path: Fire in a big tree

If you go west on Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path, on your right just before you cross under the Lyon Street Bridge you see this partially burned-out cottonwood trunk . The inside of the hollow trunk is blackened by fire. For a couple of weeks or so, the hole has been protected by chicken wire, presumably to keep anyone from exploring the inside. A “danger” sign has been tacked to the tree, and there’s yellow caution tape to keep people out.
ALBANY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Developers of proposed motel say they will re-think plans after Yachats commission unanimously rejects conditional use permit

YACHATS – In the end, there were too many unresolved issues. Some 11 months after an original application and eight months after a previously scheduled hearing, the Yachats Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday evening to turn down a conditional use permit to allow a hotly debated motel project along Yachats Ocean Road.
YACHATS, OR
hh-today.com

Hanging out in center of a highway couplet

Surrounded by heavy traffic in the middle of Albany, there are two islands of lawn, flowers, bushes and trees. Lately the larger of the two has become a place for apparently homeless people to hang out. A reader called my attention to this on Tuesday. “They were there about a...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police: Crash closes Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue

UPDATE (4:22pm): Hwy 99N at Fairfield Avenue is now reopened to regular traffic, Eugene Police reported. EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area of Highway 99N near Fairfield Avenue due to a traffic collision. "Both directions of Hwy 99N near Fairfield Avenue will...
EUGENE, OR
Springfield, OR
Government
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kezi.com

Many escape heat on Florence coast; businesses get much needed boost

FLORENCE, Ore-- Temperatures are nearing triple digits this weekend, and hundreds decided to flock to the coast to escape the heat and enjoy the sun by the water. Bill Reagan has been fishing off the Florence coast for 20 years and said he's been eagerly waiting to get back out on the water for this summer season.
FLORENCE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Eyesore Removed From Port Mooring; First Citizen Nominations; Protect Your Pets on 4th Celebrations; County Makes New Cabins Available; New COVID-19 Cases

The Creola has been a fixture on the Port of Siuslaw Docks for as long as Administrative Assistant, Kelly Stewart can remember. And, depending upon one’s perspective, it’s been an eyesore OR, generally said with more excitement, “the ghost ship”. Yesterday, the dilapidated 55 foot Chris-Craft yacht was dismantled and removed. Stewart says determining when a boat has been abandoned and when it needs to be removed is decided by Port of Siuslaw Commissioners.
LANE COUNTY, OR
#City Council
kezi.com

Water rescue crews preparing ahead of hot summer weekend

EUGENE, Ore. -- With temperatures expected to exceed 90 degrees this weekend, more people are going to try to beat the heat in western Oregon's waterways. Eugene-Springfield Fire crews have spent the time leading up to the first dry summer weekend of the year familiarizing themselves with local rivers and their obstacles, making sure they're prepared to respond to water emergencies as quickly and efficiently as possible.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn principal accepts NMSD post

District's new director of teaching and learning is an experienced professional, returning employeeAURORA — North Marion School District Superintendent Ginger Redlinger announced on June 22 that the district has hired for the position of Director of Teaching and Learning -- an educator from Woodburn with 20 years of experience and a passion for equity. Desiree Kiesel, who's been the principal of the Woodburn Arts and Communications Academy for nearly five years, possesses a wealth of ideal experience, including her work at the Oregon Department of Education as an English language arts specialist. She devoted many years to the Woodburn...
WOODBURN, OR
Thesiuslaw News

Get cozy in new cabins on the coast

June 24, 2022 — Lane County Parks is excited to announce the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground, and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

One taken to hospital after school bus runs off Marcola Road

MARCOLA, Ore. -- A school bus went off the road and slowed traffic for a few hours this morning, the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District reports. According to officials, on the morning of June 24 at about 8:45 a school bus went off Marcola Road. The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, Lane County Sheriff's Office, and Eugene-Springfield Fire and Rescue responded. Authorities say the driver was found in serious condition and taken to a nearby hospital. They add that only one student was on board, and they were not injured.
LANE COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Metros sending the most people to Corvallis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Corvallis, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Corvallis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
CORVALLIS, OR

