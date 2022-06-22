ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

King of Fighters XV: DLC Team Awakened Orochi - Teaser Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DLC characters Orochi Shermie, Orochi Yashiro, and Orochi Chris...

me.ign.com

IGN

Wild West Dynasty - Official In-Game Teaser Trailer

Get your first in-game look at Wild West Dynasty, the upcoming Old West survival/crafting/settlement-building game from developer Moon Punch Studio. Wishlist it on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1329880/Wild_West_Dynasty/
IGN

Nintendo Is Running a Massive Summer Sale

If you could use a new game for your Switch, you’re in luck: Between now and July 6, Nintendo is running a huge summer sale. Digital games aplenty are marked down on the Nintendo eShop, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise, and many, many more. Let’s take a look at what games you can save on now.
#Kof#Video Game#Dlc#Team Awakened Orochi
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-20-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/20/22! 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - United States World Update Trailer 03:00 - Overwatch 2 - Official Game Overview 08:35 - Slave Zero X - Official Announcement Trailer 09:42 - Minecraft x Lightyear - Official Collaboration Trailer 10:54 - Neon White - Official Launch Trailer 11:37 - Overwatch 2 - Official PvP Reimagined Overview | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:01 - Arcadian Atlas - Official Gameplay Trailer 19:46 - Survivor Cells - Official Teaser Trailer 20:28 - Asterigos: Curse of The Stars - Official Eulalia Boss Fight Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:59 - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official Reveal Trailer 25:29 - Company of Heroes 3 - Official Destruction Overview Trailer 28:59 - Autonauts - Official Console Launch Trailer 29:30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Official Reveal Trailer (Remake Part 2) 31:04 - The Legend of Bum-bo - Official Console Release Date Trailer 32:46 - Rise of Kingdoms - Official Egypt Awakens, Chaos Awaits Cinematic Trailer 34:21 - The Tale of Bistun - Official Release Date Trailer 36:59 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Official Character Trailer 38:52 - Noble Fates - Official Love and Elves Update Trailer 40:00 - Iron Harvest - Official World Map Update Trailer 41:04 - Vail VR - Official Beta Reveal Trailer 42:36 - Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis - Official Trailer 44:45 - Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Official Update Trailer 45:53 - Flyff Universe - Official Launch Trailer 46:24 - Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei - Official Love and War Trailer.
IGN

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder - Official 'Speaker' Teaser Trailer

Get another look at Thor: Love and Thunder in the new teaser trailer, featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natatlie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and more. The upcoming Marvel movie also stars Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt. Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in UK cinemas on July 7, and in US theaters on July 8, 2022.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IGN

Daily Deals: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription, and More

Today, Xbox owners can save on a new wireless controller for Xbox Series X, and get a discount on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can already save a few bucks on the latest release, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. In the GPU world, the RTX 3080 has hit a new price low of $779.99 on Amazon. It's an MSI video card and it features a beefy triple fan active cooling system. For those of you looking to upgrade your primary SSD (or your PS5 SSD) with a blazing fast high capacity 2TB M.2 SSD, there are three options. One of them is under $200 and the other two are not far behind. Plus, Nintendo Switch favorite Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for a great discount, you can get a new headset for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, and JBL wireless earbuds are on sale.
IGN

Xbox Series X/S Outselling PS5 In Japan As Sony Hammered By Supply Issues

Xbox is outselling the PS5 in Japan as Sony struggles with supply issues. According to Famitsu, the Xbox Series console family sold 6,695 units during the period June 13-19, which eclipses PS5's 3,035 sales. While Sony remains far ahead of Xbox in terms of Japanese sales overall, this marks the second time this generation that weekly sales have been significantly in Microsoft's favour.
IGN

Marvel’s Blade Casts the Wonder Years’ Child Actress Milan Ray

It seems like Marvel's hotly-anticipated Blade reboot is picking up a lot of steam, as new reports suggest that the movie has a new cast addition in 14-year-old Milan Ray. According to The Direct, Marvel Studios has roped in The Wonder Years actress for the upcoming MCU film, which sees Mahershala Ali playing the vampire-slaying Blade. Along with Ali, the movie also includes actors like Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo, with the film being directed by Bassam Tariq of These Birds Walk fame.
IGN

The Flash Movie in Jeopardy, New PS5 Features, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From new features being added to the PS5, to The Flash Movie being in jeopardy due to Ezra Miller, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:36 - PS5 Adds New Share Factory Feature 02:46 - Ghost of Tsushima May Have a Sequel 05:51 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Might Deviate from the Original 09:35 - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Big Announcements 15:05 - The Flash Movie in Jeopardy 18:55 - Vince McMahon Steps Down as WWE CEO and Chairman 21:42 - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Exclusive First Look 24:47 - TSM and Godlike Feuding Over Possible Player Poaching #ign #gaming #entertainment.
IGN

The First 16 Minutes of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Gameplay

In this video we hack and slash our way through the first 16 minutes of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. We begin our journey with the opening Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes cinematic then the Tutorial mission where we run into our rival, Byleth. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the latest from Omega Force and a direct sequel to 2017's Fire Emblem Warriors. We begin the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes story in the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Nintendo Switch edition. Please enjoy this Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes gameplay looking at the opening minutes. 00:00 Opening Cinematic 02:06 Character/Rival Choices 05:13 Tutorial Mission Start 12:23 Cutscene 13:30 Byleth Tutorial Boss 14:58 Cutscene.
IGN

20 Minutes of Naraka: Bladepoint Gameplay on Xbox Series X

Naraka: Bladepoint is out now on Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and also Gamepass. This melee-based Battle Royale mode puts you on a server with 60 players until only one player remains. This third-person action combat uses a rock-paper-scissors combat system, requiring you to attack and defend against different attacks at the right time. In this Naraka: Bladepoint game of "The Herald's Trial" Battle Royale Mode, we finish the game as the winner of the match, showing you the bounties you can acquire, shops and vendors you receive upgrades from, and plenty of combat.
IGN

Steam Summer Sale: From Tomb Raider to The Hitman, The Best Deals You Can Get on The Biggest Game Franchises

Steam's annual sale event has begun and the players can now get their hands on some of the top titles in the gaming industry at a highly discounted price. The deals that are available in Steam Summer Sale 2022, will actually feel like a steal. They have introduced a feature franchises section, where all games from the franchise are on sale. Steam has outdone themselves by providing a huge roster of some of the most popular franchises in the gaming industry, check them out below:
IGN

23 Minutes of Gundam Evolution Console Network Test Gameplay

Here's a full Point Capture match in the Gundam Evolution Console Network Test, using a variety of different Gundam Units. Gundam Evolution is a 6v6 Multiplayer First-Person Shooter, where you can choose from more than a dozen different Gundam Units from the Gundam franchise's history. Each Unit has unique abilities, weapons, and designs. This Point Capture match goes to overtime before ending in a victory.
IGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Molten Mirrors - Official Launch Trailer

Face the Soul Warden in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Molten Mirrors DLC, available now. Prepare to enter bullet hell and break into a heavily fortified prison in Vesper's third Mirror of Mystery. Check out the action-packed trailer to see what lies ahead in the game's latest DLC.
IGN

Halo: Master Chief Collection Could Add Microtransactions Soon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection may be getting microtransactions eight years after it launched. 343 Industries has revealed that it’s currently exploring adding microtransactions to the game, allowing players to purchase “Spartan Points” (currently called “Season Points”) to unlock gear and customizations they may have missed.
IGN

The Weirdest Devices That Can Play Doom, Including a LEGO Brick And An ATM

Doom is one of the most influential video games of all time, but surely its creators had no idea how their work would eventually be immortalized. id Software's 1993 first-person shooter helped define the genre when it first released on PC. Now, its reach has gone far beyond PC, launching on everything from handhelds, to smartphones, to modern consoles, to... a LEGO brick?
IGN

Diablo Immortal Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on iOS with iPad Gen 9 (2021). Also available on Android and PC. "There's a lot to like about Diablo Immortal but it's still not a game I can heartily recommend. As a casual, purely free-to-play experience it offers dozens of hours of empowering ARPG combat built around an interesting skill system, whereas for those that want to be competitive it quickly becomes restrictive, punitive, and money-grubbing. And for everyone in between? It just doesn't offer good value for money spent. If the season-long services like the Empowered Battle Pass offered more, I could definitely see myself renewing them each time and steadily working my way through the many difficulty levels as I ascend Immortal's 600 paragon levels, and gradually - oh so gradually - rank up my legendary gems. Instead, that dream is so far out of reach that it's not actually possible. I'm still going to keep playing Diablo Immortal, but without overhauls to the monetisation and the many restrictions, it's going to be a dip in, dip out game, as opposed to a world I want to live in."
