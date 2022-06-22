ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmarva Lecture Series returns June 30

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 4 days ago
SALISBURY — Westside Historical Society is happy to bring back the popular series of talks about Delmarva history with a talk about the saving and restoration of the 17th- to 18th-century plantation house, Handsell. Midge Ingersoll, board member and promoter of this historic treasure, will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the MAC Center.

A dedicated group of supporters of local history began their quest to restore the “old brick house at Chicone” more than two decades ago, and their efforts have been remarkable. The plantation home just north of Vienna, sitting on the shores of the Nanticoke River, is now a visible reminder of the struggle and determination of those first settlers.

But more than that, those folks who have saved and continue to rebuild the structure have dedicated their efforts also to recall, understand, and marvel at the lives and efforts of the three groups of people who lived and interacted there for more than two centuries.

The white European settlers who arrived in the 17th century encountered a thriving group of “Indian” people [the name given them by the Europeans], and soon brought in black African workers and slaves. And, amazingly, descendants of all three ethnic groups remain in the area. Today, together they celebrate the place called Handsell at an annual living history event for all ages, telling the three cultures story.

Join the Westside Historical Society to hear more about the efforts and progress that have been made by the Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance, and their plans for the future.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the talk will begin at 2 at the MAC Center, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury (off Snow Hill Road).

As always, these talks are free and open to the public. For more information, email westsidehistorical@gmail.com or call 410-726-8047.

The Dispatch

Wor-Wic Community College Held a Reception for Retired Employees

Wor-Wic Community College recently held a reception for employees who retired after many years of dedicated service to the college. Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic, in the back row at far left, is shown with some of this year’s retirees, from left, next to Hoy, Deborah D. Fries, assistant professor of mathematics, 37 years; and Dr. Edward T. Taylor, professor of biological science, 23 years. In the front row, from left, are Georgia Cooper, administrative associate III in the continuing education and workforce development division, 13 years; Nora L. Lebois, executive assistant to the president, 12 years; and Rosemarie Bagnall, administrative associate I in student services, 10 years.
SALISBURY, MD
