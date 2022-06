After months of candidates sniping at each other and D.C. mailboxes being stuffed with an inordinate amount of political mailers, Primary Day is finally upon us. You may be the type of voter who returned their mail ballot weeks ago or voted early in person — as of Sunday, this is more than 63,000 of you — but if you’re a little more of a voting traditionalist and trying to get up to speed before heading to a polling place today (they open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.), below is everything you need to know.

