Clarksville, TN

This Is the County in the Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gIAutfG00 To date, 85,007,630 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Clarksville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Kentucky, a total of 72,487 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,614 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,983 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Clarksville, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Clarksville metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Christian County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,774 confirmed infections in Christian County, or 23,212 for every 100,000 people.

Though Christian County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Clarksville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 296 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Christian County, compared to 298 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Clarksville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Christian County, KY 23,212 16,774 296 214
2 Montgomery County, TN 26,270 51,591 298 585
3 Trigg County, KY 28,737 4,122 314 45

