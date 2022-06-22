This Is the County in the Charleston, WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 85,007,630 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 58,827 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,070 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,983 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Charleston, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kanawha County in West Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 49,535 confirmed infections in Kanawha County, or 26,673 for every 100,000 people.

Though Kanawha County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 396 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Kanawha County, compared to 393 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Kanawha County, WV 26,673 49,535 396 735 2 Clay County, WV 27,228 2,392 489 43 3 Boone County, WV 30,241 6,900 337 77

