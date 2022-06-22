ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0gIAuoUr00 To date, 85,007,630 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 230,646 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,378 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,983 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charleston-North Charleston than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Berkeley County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 54,193 confirmed infections in Berkeley County, or 25,922 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Berkeley County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charleston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 216 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Berkeley County, below the 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston-North Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 20, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Berkeley County, SC 25,922 54,193 216 451
2 Charleston County, SC 29,921 118,102 242 955
3 Dorchester County, SC 37,531 58,351 322 501

