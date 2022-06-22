How To Break Up With Someone And Not Hate Yourself

Despite ongoing tension and estrangement between Britney Spears and her mother Lynne, the mother of the pop star insists she has no ill will toward her daughter. Lynne has been speaking to some media outlets amid Britney's nuptials to Sam Asghari. Though Lynne wasn;t invited, she's sent her well wishes publicly. Lynne says she simply wants Britney to be "happy," per a video obtained by Page Six when a paparazzi caught Lynne leaving LAX on June 23. When asked how she was feeling after not getting invited the wedding, Lynne said, "I just want her to be happy," replied Lynne, as she walked toward the parking lot. It's not the first time Lynne attempted to reach or share a message publicly to her daughter after their falling out over Britney's 13-year controversial conservatorship.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO