How To Break Up With Someone And Not Hate Yourself

Critics are now coming after Kim Kardashian for having an incredibly “uncomfortable” office.
TikTok user @Kardashianicon recently re-posted a clip of the Skims founder, 41, giving followers a tour of the highly stylized space.
Footage shows guest chairs with an angular back and a thin, leather-covered cushion, along with an office chair made from wood.
“I think i just found the most uncomfortable looking chairs ever 😂,” text over the clip read, which several users agreed with in the comments section.
“I would rather sit on the ground✋🏻💀,” one follower wrote, with another adding, “Those are don’t stay too long chairs.”
A third...
Comments / 0