ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How To Break Up With Someone And Not Hate Yourself

By Giselle Bueti
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I broke up with my first boyfriend over text message. I didn’t even have the balls to do it myself. I got my best friend to write and send the text and then immediately removed his name from my MSN tagline. I could argue that it was because I was 14...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Help! My Mother Keeps Putting My Newborn in Danger.

Every week, Dear Prudence answers additional questions from readers, just for Slate Plus members. R. Eric Thomas is filling in as Prudie for Jenée Desmond-Harris while she’s on parental leave. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Q. Tired and Desperate Parent: My wife and I just had our...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gottman
BGR.com

This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Msn
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Britney Spears Snaps at Mother Lynne With 'Happy' Honeymoon Photo

Despite ongoing tension and estrangement between Britney Spears and her mother Lynne, the mother of the pop star insists she has no ill will toward her daughter. Lynne has been speaking to some media outlets amid Britney's nuptials to Sam Asghari. Though Lynne wasn;t invited, she's sent her well wishes publicly. Lynne says she simply wants Britney to be "happy," per a video obtained by Page Six when a paparazzi caught Lynne leaving LAX on June 23. When asked how she was feeling after not getting invited the wedding, Lynne said, "I just want her to be happy," replied Lynne, as she walked toward the parking lot. It's not the first time Lynne attempted to reach or share a message publicly to her daughter after their falling out over Britney's 13-year controversial conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Bride admits she's 'dreading' her wedding because she doesn't have any friends to be her bridesmaids - while her popular fiancé can't choose which pals to make groomsmen

A bride-to-be has said she is filled with dread about her big day after saying she has 'no friends' she would want as her bridesmaids - while others assured her it's normal to have a low-key bridal party. The bride, called Jennifer, posted on the forum of wedding website Hitched...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
dailyphew.com

Shedding Tears, A Giraffe Approaches A Car Begging For Help In So Much Pain

Those in the automobile were devastated when a giraffe approached, hoping that they would feel sympathy and provide him the care he so desperately needed to ease his severe agony. Her expression simply showed the immense grief and anguish she was experiencing as a result of her. Unfortunately, reports of...
ANIMALS
sciencealert.com

Study of Tibetan Monks Reveals Surprising Advantages of Lifelong Celibacy

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder...
RELIGION
Page Six

Kim Kardashian trolled for having ‘most uncomfortable’ office

Critics are now coming after Kim Kardashian for having an incredibly “uncomfortable” office. TikTok user @Kardashianicon recently re-posted a clip of the Skims founder, 41, giving followers a tour of the highly stylized space. Footage shows guest chairs with an angular back and a thin, leather-covered cushion, along with an office chair made from wood. “I think i just found the most uncomfortable looking chairs ever 😂,” text over the clip read, which several users agreed with in the comments section. “I would rather sit on the ground✋🏻💀,” one follower wrote, with another adding, “Those are don’t stay too long chairs.” A third...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Son Hides Secret Child From Parents for 10 Years: ‘I Never Wanted to Be a Dad!’

One man is wondering if he is an a--hole after hiding his secret daughter from his parents for 10 years. The 29-year-old man was hoping to find support for his decision, so he shared his story on Reddit's AITA forum. "I had a child when I was 19. I wasn't ready to be a dad, and I asked her to get an abortion," he wrote. "She refused, and we decided she could keep the baby, and I'll pay child support, but I wouldn't be involved in her life."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy