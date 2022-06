U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Bitcoin might hit $70,000 in few months or years, says Binance CEO. In his recent interview with The Guardian, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said it may take a few months or years for Bitcoin to reach its all-time high of nearly $70,000. He also stated that the $20,000 level is not actually that low, highlighting his point by saying that if people in 2018 or 2019 were told that the king crypto would trade at $20K, they would be “very happy.” According to Ian Harnett, the co-founder of Absolute Strategy Research, previous crypto rallies indicate that Bitcoin tends to decline roughly 80% from all-time highs. Such a repeat in 2022 might drag the lead cryptocurrency down nearly 40% to $13,000—a "key support area.”

