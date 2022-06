Mr. Avon Conley, 89, of Woodbury, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born to the late Ed and Avaree Duncan Conley in Woodbury on October 19, 1932 and was content staying here the rest of his life. Preceding him in death was his son, Barry Conley.

