This Is the County in the Billings, MT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 85,007,630 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 46,207 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,328 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,983 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Billings, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carbon County in Montana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,130 confirmed infections in Carbon County, or 20,197 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Carbon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Billings metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 266 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Carbon County, below the 352 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Billings metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 20, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Carbon County, MT 20,197 2,130 266 28 2 Golden Valley County, MT 20,994 152 691 5 3 Yellowstone County, MT 27,833 43,925 356 562

