This Is the County in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 85,007,630 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 39,775 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,396 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,983 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Abilene is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Callahan County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,972 confirmed infections in Callahan County, or 21,583 for every 100,000 people.

Though Callahan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Abilene metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 523 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Callahan County, compared to 525 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 20, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Callahan County, TX 21,583 2,972 523 72 2 Taylor County, TX 23,539 32,095 533 727 3 Jones County, TX 23,669 4,708 468 93

