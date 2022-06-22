This Is the County in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 85,007,630 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 105,399 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,936 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,983 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Gulfport metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jackson County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 37,860 confirmed infections in Jackson County, or 26,659 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jackson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Gulfport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 327 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jackson County, compared to 328 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 20, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Jackson County, MS 26,659 37,860 327 464 2 Hancock County, MS 26,959 12,577 326 152 3 Harrison County, MS 27,125 54,962 329 666

