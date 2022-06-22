This Is the County in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 85,007,630 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 188,611 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,889 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,983 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Greensboro-High Point, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Guilford County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 128,697 confirmed infections in Guilford County, or 24,580 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Guilford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Greensboro metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 235 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Guilford County, below the 262 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 20, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Guilford County, NC 24,580 128,697 235 1,233 2 Rockingham County, NC 25,153 22,957 328 299 3 Randolph County, NC 25,852 36,957 318 455

