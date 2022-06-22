This Is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 85,007,630 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 196,385 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,467 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,983 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Dayton is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Greene County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 39,025 confirmed infections in Greene County, or 23,536 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Greene County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dayton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 309 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Greene County, below the 377 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dayton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 20, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Greene County, OH 23,536 39,025 309 513 2 Montgomery County, OH 24,616 130,964 381 2,026 3 Miami County, OH 25,187 26,396 464 486

